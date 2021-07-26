2021 Mice Model Market by Application: Oncology, Diabetes, Immunology | Region – Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Mice Model Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Mice Model Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Mice Model Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=272287

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Charles River Laboratories (US) The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Envigo (US), JANVIER LABS (France), genOway (France), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure Bioservices (France), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), Innovive (US), Allentown, LLC (US), FENGSHI GROUP (China), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Harbour Biomed (US).

The global mice model market size is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the Growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for more predictive outcomes and ongoing innovations in mice models are driving the growth of the global mice model industry. However, Implementation of laws and regulations for animal protection and welfare has enforced restrictive practices and bans on the use of animals for different purposes that may restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The report segments the mice model market based on region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW), mice type (inbred mice, outbred mice, conditioned/surgically modified mice, hybrid/congenic mice, genetically engineered mice, and spontaneous mutant mice), service (breeding, quarantine, cryopreservation, rederivation, genetic testing, model in-licensing, and other services ((surgical, line rescue, and in vivo pharmacology services)), application (oncology studies, immunology and inflammation studies, endocrine metabolic studies, cardiovascular studies, central nervous system studies (CNS), genetic studies, infectious disease studies, and other disease studies), technology (CRISPR/Cas9, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies (virus/vector-mediated gene transfer, and TALENs & ZFNs)) and mice care product (cages, feed, bedding and other products (gnotobiotic equipment, water systems, and accessories)), Company type (Tier 1, tier 2, Tier3 mice providers). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the mice model market.

Single User License: US $ 4950

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=272287

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the mice model market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 1 Breakdown Of Primaries: Mice Model Market

2.1.3 Market Data Estimation & Triangulation

2.1.3.1 Data Triangulation

Figure 2 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation (Company Revenue Analysis-Based Estimation)

Figure 4 Mice Model Market Size (Usd Million)

Figure 5 Mice Model Market: Growth Rate Of Top Companies (2018−2019)

Figure 6 Mice Model Market: Final Cagr Projections (2020−2025)

Figure 7 Mice Model Market: Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Demand-Side Drivers And Opportunities

2.3 Industry Insights

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Mice Model Market Share, By Mice Type, 2019

Figure 9 Mice Model Market Share, By Service, 2019

Figure 10 Mice Model Market, By Application: Market Ranking Of Segments, By Market Size

Figure 11 Geographical Snapshot Of The Mice Model Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Mice Model Market Overview

Figure 12 Growth In Number Of Pharmaceutical R&D Activities And Growing Demand For Personalized Medicine Will Favor Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Mice Model Market Share, By Mice Care Product And By Country (2019)

Figure 13 The Cages Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Asia Pacific Market In 2019 57

4.3 Mice Model Market, By Mice Type

Figure 14 Inbred Mice Segment Will Continue To Dominate The Market

4.4 Mice Model Market Share, By Service, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 15 In Terms Of Service, Breeding Holds The Largest Share Of The Market 58

4.5 Mice Model Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Oncology Studies Segment Accounts For The Largest Market Share

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 17 Mice Model Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Usage Of Mice Models In Virology And Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Implications Of Mouse Clinical Trials (Mcts) For More Predictive Outcomes

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand For Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulations And Laws For The Ethical Use Of Animals In Research

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Crispr Emerging As A Powerful Tool In Biomedical Research

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand For Humanized Mice Models

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development Of Alternative Animal Testing Methods

5.2.5 Threats

5.2.5.1 Growing Use Of Rat Models

5.3 Impact Of The Covid-19 Outbreak On The Growth Of The Mice Model Market

6 Regulatory Assessment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 India

6.7 Australia

6.8 Brazil

7 Clinical Studies Assessment

and more..