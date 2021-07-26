Largest share of the Topical Drug Delivery Market Report- COVID-19 Impact and Global Forecast | GlaxoSmithKline

ReportsnReports added Topical Drug Delivery Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Topical Drug Delivery Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Topical Drug Delivery Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Johnson & Johnson (US),

Nestlé SA (Switzerland),

Novartis AG (Switzerland),

GlaxoSmithKline (UK),

Bausch Health Companies (Canada),

Merck & Co (US),

Bayer AG (Germany),

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan),

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (India),

Cipla Ltd (India),

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (Canada),

Mylan (US),

Encore Dermatology, Inc. (US),

LEO Pharma (Denmark),

Almirall, S.A (Spain),

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (US),

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US),

Teligent Pharma (US),

Perrigo Pharma (US),

Allergan (Ireland),

Biofrontera, Inc. (US),

Crown Laboratories Inc. (US),

Akorn Inc. (US),

Ingenus Pharmaceuticals (US), and Sun Pharmaceuticals (India).

The topical drug delivery market is projected to reach USD 129.8 billion by 2025 from USD 95.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of skin and soft tissue infections, the increasing prevalence of eye diseases, and burns.However, the presence of alternative drug delivery modes such as oral and injectable routes is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the topical drug delivery market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, route of administration, facility of use, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various topical drug delivery products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

The home care settings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to the factors such as the convenience and affordability of topical drugs for home administration. Also, for patients requiring long-term therapy, inpatient care is not only extremely expensive but also prevents patients from resuming a normal lifestyle and work activities. In this regard, technological advancements have helped patients undergo therapies effectively and safely at home.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the topical drug delivery market during the forecast period

The topical drug delivery market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to high incidence of skin diseases (such as skin cancer), increasing use of contraceptives, and the growing focus of pharmaceutical companies on the R&D of smart transdermal drug delivery systems, all of which are driving adoption of topical drug delivery in the Asia Pacific.

