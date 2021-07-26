Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Report- By Therapeutic Application | Pfizer, Novartis InternationlaAG

ReportsnReports added Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=431843

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Novartis InternationlaAG (Switzerland)

Sanofi (France)

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Mylan N.V. (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Cipla, Inc. (India)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

API Pharma Tech (India)

BDR Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Limited (India)

Shilpa Medicare Limited (India)

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is projected to reach USD 248.3 billion by 2025 from USD 187.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Growth in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is primarily driven by factors such as growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, increase in plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection centers), rising geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). However, the high cost of plasma products, limited reimbursements, and the emergence of recombinant alternatives are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

This report provides a detailed picture of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, type of drug, application and region..The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Geographically, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market, followed by Europe and the Asia.. The major factors driving the overall growth of the APIs market in this region include the growing prevalence of preventable chronic diseases, increasing government emphasis on generic drugs, escalating demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs.

Single User License: US $ 4950

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=431843

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on active pharmaceutical ingredients offered by the top 25 players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The report analyses the active pharmaceutical ingredients market based on the type, type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, type of drug, application and region..

Comprehensive information on active pharmaceutical ingredients offered by the top 25 players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The report analyses the active pharmaceutical ingredients market based on the type, type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, type of drug, application and region.. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various active pharmaceutical ingredients across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various active pharmaceutical ingredients across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market.

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 8 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type Of Manufacturer, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 9 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type Of Synthesis, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 10 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 11 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Therapeutic Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 12 Geographical Snapshot Of The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 68

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Overview

Figure 13 Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases And Growing Importance Of Generics Are The Key Factors Driving Market Growth

4.2 North America: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type & Type Of Manufacturer (2019

Figure 14 Innovative Apis Segment Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2019

4.3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 15 China To Witness The Highest Growth Rate In The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements In Api Manufacturing

5.2.1.3 Growing Importance Of Generics

Table 1 Indicative List Of Drugs Going Generic In 2020

5.2.1.4 Increasing Uptake Of Biopharmaceuticals

Table 2 Indicative List Of Biologics That Gained Regulatory Approval In The Us In 2019

5.2.1.5 Growing Adoption Of Ai-Based Tools For Drug Discovery

5.2.1.6 Adoption Of Organ-On-Chip Models In Drug Development

5.2.1.7 Focus On Precision Medicine

5.2.1.8 Investments In Real-World Evidence By Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Drug Price Control Policies

5.2.2.2 High Manufacturing Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Biosimilars Market

Table 3 Indicative List Of Biosimilars That Gained Regulatory Approval In The Us (2019-2020)

5.2.3.2 Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

5.2.3.3 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.4 Emerging Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Penetration Of Counterfeit Drugs

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Market

Table 4 Indicative List Of Covid-19 Therapeutic Drugs In The Pipeline (Clinical)

5.3.1 Covid-19 Drug R&D: Key Developments

5.3.2 Covid-19 Drug R&D: Vaccine Production Scenario, By Country

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 16 Major Value Is Added During The Manufacturing And Assembly Phase

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 17 Direct Distribution-Strategy Preferred By Prominent Companies

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Pharmaceuticals Market

Figure 18 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Pharmaceuticals Market

6 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

and more…