Impact Of Covid-19 On The Cleanroom Technologies Market Report- Geographic Growth Opportunities | Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Azbil Corporation (Japan),

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US),

Ardmac (Ireland),

Clean Air Products (US),

Labconco Corporation (US),

Dynarex Corporation (US),

DowDuPont Inc. (US),

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US),

Taikisha Ltd. (Japan),

Exyte AG (Germany),

COLANDIS GmbH (Germany),

ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium),

Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US),

Bouygues Group (France),

Terra Universal, Inc. (US),

Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd (UK),

Camfil (Sweden),

OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH (Germany),

Parteco Srl (Italy), and Airtech Japan, Ltd. (Japan).

The cleanroom technologies market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from USD 5.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, increasing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology. Also, the increasing demand in developing economies and the growing focus on energy-efficient cleanrooms are expected to offer significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years. However, the high operational cost associated with the cleanrooms is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The pharmaceutical industry end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to the industrial growth in this sector, the robust pipeline of injectable formulations, and rising focus on ensuring the quality of healthcare products.

The cleanroom technologies market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to its favorable government regulations, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing base of pharma companies in the country, all of which are driving adoption of cleanroom solutions in the Asia Pacific.

