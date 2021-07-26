2021 Primary Cells Market By Company Type, Designation, And Region | Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Primary Cells Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Primary Cells Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Primary Cells Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1590273

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Cell Biologics, Inc. (US)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

HemaCare Corporation (US)

ZenBio, Inc. (US)

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Corning Incorporated (US)

AllCells (US)

American Type Culture Collection (US)

Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK)

iXCells Biotechnologies (US)

Neuromics (US)

StemExpress (US)

BioIVT (US)

ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (US)

PPA Research Group, Inc. (US)

Creative Bioarray (US)

BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US)

Epithelix Sàrl (Switzerland)

ReachBio LLC (US)

AcceGen (US)

Sekisui XenoTech, LLC (US)

Biopredic International (France).

The global primary cells market is projected to reach USD 1,613 million by 2025 from USD 970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, the rapid growth in the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries, growing focus on R&D, recent developments in stem cell therapy, the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, and advantages of primary human cells over cell lines are the major factors driving the growth of the primary cells market.

The global primary cells market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2019. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing research activities in Asian countries, the availability of funding for research, a growing number of biobanks & research centers, rising prevalence of cancer, and recent developments in tissue engineering & stem cell therapy.

This report provides a detailed picture of the global primary cells market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as origin, type, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1590273

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall primary cells market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.2.2 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Primary Cells Market

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Report Comparison With The July 2018 Edition

1.6.1 Summary Of Changes

1.6.2 Limitations Of The Current Edition

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Approach

Figure 2 Primary Cells Market: Research Design

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Primary Cells Market: Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Primary Cells Market: Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Primary Cells Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Primary Cells Market, By Origin, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Primary Cells Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Primary Cells Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Primary Cells Market Overview

Figure 11 Increasing Cancer Research Is Driving The Growth Of The Primary Cells Market

4.2 Primary Cells Market, By Origin, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Human Primary Cells Segment To Dominate The Market In 2020

4.3 Primary Cells Market Share, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Life Science Research Companies To Account For The Largest Share Of The Primary Cells Market During The Forecast Period

4.4 Primary Cells Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 14 Asia Pacific To Register The Highest Growth Rate In The Primary Cells Market During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Primary Cells Market: Drivers, Restraints, And Opportunities

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Cancer Research

Table 1 Projected Increase In The Number Of Cancer Patients, 2015 Vs. 2018 Vs. 2035

Table 2 Research Funding For National Cancer Institute, 2015 Vs. 2017 (Usd Million)

5.2.1.2 Advantages Of Primary Human Cells Over Cell Lines

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand For Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2.1.4 Rapid Growth In The Biotechnology And Biopharmaceutical Industries

Figure 16 Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical R&D Expenditure, 2017–2024

5.2.1.5 Growing Focus On Personalized Medicine

Table 3 Growth In The Number Of Personalized Medications, 2008–2016

5.2.1.6 Government Investments For Cell-Based Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding Primary Cell Culture Contamination

5.2.2.2 Ethical Concerns Regarding Research In Cell Biology

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancing Biomedical Research Using Primary Cells In 3d Cultures

5.3 Covid-19 Impact On The Primary Cells Market

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Table 4 Price Of Primary Cells (2020)

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 17 Major Value Is Added During The Manufacturing & Assembly Phase

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 18 Distribution—A Strategy Preferred By Prominent Companies

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Primary Cells Market

Figure 19 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Primary Cells Market

6 Primary Cells Market, By Origin

and more…