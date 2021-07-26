2021 Regenerative Medicine Market Report- Application: Wound Care, Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Dental, Ocular | Geography – Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Regenerative Medicine Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Regenerative Medicine Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Regenerative Medicine Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

3M (US)

Allergan plc (Ireland)

Amgen, Inc. (US)

Aspect Biosystems (Canada)

bluebird bio (US)

Kite Pharma (US)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US)

MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

MiMedx Group (US)

Misonix (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Organogenesis Inc. (US)

Orthocell Limited (Australia)

Corestem, Inc. (South Korea)

Spark Therapeutics (US)

APAC Biotech (India)

Shenzhen SibionoGeneTech Co., Ltd. (China)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Tego Science (South Korea)

Vericel Corporation (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

The global regenerative medicine market is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer; rising investments in regenerative medicine research; and the growing pipeline of regenerative medicine products. However, the high cost of cell and gene therapies and ethical concerns related to the use of embryonic stem cells in research and development are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The global regenerative medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2019. The growth in the North American regenerative medicine market can be attributed to rising stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery in the region; expansion of the healthcare sector; and the high adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immuno therapies for the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases.

This report provides a detailed picture of the global regenerative medicine market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product,application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall regenerative medicine market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

Figure 1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Report Comparison With The March 2019 Edition

1.6.1 Summary Of Changes

1.6.2 Limitations Of The Current Edition

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Regenerative Medicine Market: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Regenerative Medicine Market: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Regenerative Medicine Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Regenerative Medicine Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Regenerative Medicine Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Regenerative Medicine Market Overview

Figure 10 Growing Investments In Regenerative Medicine Research To Drive Market Growth During The Forecast Period

4.2 Cell Therapies Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Autologous Cell Therapies To Dominate The Regenerative Medicine Market In The Forecast Period

4.3 Regenerative Medicine Market Share, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 12 Musculoskeletal Disorders Is The Largest Application Segment Of The Regenerative Medicine Market

4.4 Regenerative Medicine Market, By Region, 2020−2025

Figure 13 North America To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 14 Regenerative Medicine Market: Drivers, Restraints, And Opportunities

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases, Genetic Disorders, And Cancer

Figure 15 Incidence Of Diabetes, By Region, 2015 Vs. 2040 (Million Cases)

Table 1 Cancer Incidence And Mortality, By Region, 2012–2035

Table 2 Obesity-Associated Death Rate (%), By Country, 2017

5.2.1.2 Rising Investments In Regenerative Medicine Research

Table 3 Total Funding, By Source Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Funding From Corporate Partnerships, 2018–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Fundraising Through Public Offerings (Ipo & Follow-Ons), 2018–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Funding For Regenerative Medicine Research By The Nih Under The 21st Century Cures Act, 2017–2019 (Usd Billion) 46

Table 7 California Institute Of Regenerative Medicine Funding For Regenerative Medicine Research (2017)

5.2.1.3 Growing Pipeline Of Regenerative Medicine Products

Table 8 Number Of Companies Operating In The Regenerative Medicine Market, By Region, 2016–2018

Table 9 Number Of Clinical Trials In The Regenerative Medicine Market, By Clinical Phase, 2018 Vs. 2019

Table 10 Number Of M&A Transactions, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Ethical Concerns Related To The Use Of Embryonic Stem Cells In Research & Development

5.2.2.2 High Cost Of Cell And Gene Therapies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Implementation Of The 21st Century Cures Act

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand For Organ Transplantations

5.3 Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic On The Regenerative Medicine Market

6 Regenerative Medicine Market, By Product

and more…