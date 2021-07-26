2021 Microbial Identification Market Are Projected To Witness The Highest Growth In The Forecast Period

ReportsnReports added Microbial Identification Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Microbial Identification Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Microbial Identification Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bruker Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), QIAGEN NV (Netherlands), Biolog, Inc. (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Liofilchem S.r.l. (Italy), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Gradian Diagnostics (US), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), Himedia Laboratories (India), I2A SA (France), Zhuhai DL Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Genefluidics, Inc. (US), Creative Diagnostics (US), Synoptics Ltd. (UK), Novacyt Group (France), vermicon AG (Germany), and ELITechGroup (France), and PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

The global microbial identification market size is estimated to be USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.2%. Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases and the increasing frequency of pandemics, technological advancements, increasing food safety concerns, and increasing government initiatives and funding to detect and control antimicrobial-resistant species.

The report segments the microbial identification market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), product & service (instruments & software, consumables and services), method (phenotypic, proteomic-based, and genotypic), technology (mass spectrometry, PCR, flow cytometry, microscopy, and other microbial identification technologies), application (diagnostic applications, pharmaceutical applications, food testing, beverage testing, cosmetics and personal care products testing, environmental applications, and other applications), end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks; pharmaceutical companies & CROs; food manufacturing companies; beverage manufacturing companies; and other end users). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and trends in the microbial identification market.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.2 Market Data Estimation & Triangulation

2.2.1 Data Triangulation

Figure 1 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.3 Market Estimation Methodology

Figure 2 Market Size Estimation: Approach 1 (Company Revenue Analysis-Based Estimation

Figure 3 Microbial Identification Market Size (Usd Billion

Figure 4 Microbial Identification Market: Final Cagr Projections (2020?2025

Figure 5 Microbial Identification Market: Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Demand-Side Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

Figure 6 Microbial Identification Market: Segmental Assessment

2.4 Industry Insights

2.5 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Microbial Identification Market, By Product & Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Microbial Identification Market Share, By Method, 2019

Figure 9 Microbial Identification Market, By Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Microbial Identification Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Microbial Identification Market, By End User, 2020?2025

Figure 12 Geographical Snapshot Of The Microbial Identification Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Microbial Identification Market Overview

Figure 13 Rising Incidence Of Infectious Diseases To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Microbial Identification Market, By End User & Country (2019)

Figure 14 Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, And Blood Banks Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Asia Pacific Market In 2019

4.3 Microbial Identification Consumables Market, By Type

Figure 15 Panels/Id Cards & Media Are Projected To Witness The Highest Growth In The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 16 Microbial Identification Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, And Trends

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence Of Infectious Diseases And Increasing Frequency Of Pandemics

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Increasing Food Safety Concerns

5.2.1.4 Increasing Government Initiatives And Funding To Detect And Control Antimicrobial-Resistant Species

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Automated Microbial Identification Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities

5.2.3.2 Bioterrorism Surveillance

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Regulatory Frameworks That Delay The Approval Of New Microbial Diagnostic Tests

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Microbial Identification Market

5.3 Technological Analysis

5.3.1 Conventional Methods

5.3.2 Modern Methods

Table 1 Broad Classification Of The Various Methods Of Microbial Identification

Table 2 Comparison Of Time-To-Detection Of Identification Systems

5.4 Regulatory Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Microbial Identification Market

Figure 17 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Microbial Identification Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 18 Value Chain Analysis-Maximum Value Is Added During The Manufacturing Phase

6 Microbial Identification Market, By Product & Service

and more…