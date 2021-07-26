Live Cell Imaging Market by Product: Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services | Application: Cell Biology, Drug Discovery

ReportsnReports added Live Cell Imaging Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Live Cell Imaging Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Live Cell Imaging Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Oxford Instruments (UK), BioTek Instruments (US), Etaluma, Inc. (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), NanoEnTek Inc. (Korea), Phase Focus Limited (UK), Tomocube, Inc. (South Korea), Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB (Sweden), BD Biosciences (US), Sony Biotechnology, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), KEYENCE Corporation (Japan), ibidi GmbH (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Logos Biosystems (South Korea), and Nanolive SA (Switzerland).

The global live cell imaging market size is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The market for live cell imaging is driven primarily by the factors such as the growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidence of cancer, growth in research funding, and rising government funding in regenerative medicine research. However, high cost of high-content screening systems will hinder the overall adoption of live cell imaging systems and thereby restrain market growth in the coming years.

The report analyzes the various live cell imaging products and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the live cell imaging market for different segments such as product & service, application, technology, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the live cell imaging market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by product, application, technology, end user, and region

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products of leading players in the live cell imaging market

