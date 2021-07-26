Industrial Sensors Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2028

The global industrial sensors market size is expected to reach USD 38.82 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

In addition, the study on the Industrial Sensors market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2019, Rockwell Automation announced the latest addition to the smart sensing portfolio which is the new Allen-Bradley 42AF Right Sight M30 photoelectric sensor from Rockwell Automation. The high-performance sensor offers long-distance detection and increased environmental tolerance for industries such as material handling, food and beverage, and packaging.

Pressure sensor segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Pressure sensors are widely utilized across various industrial verticals which includes chemical, military, energy, and manufacturing due to its reliability and high performance in any harsh environmental conditions.

Manufacturing segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives across the manufacturing industry and shift towards automation and away from traditional manufacturing and industrial activities with the help of modern smart technologies is expected to drive demand for industrial sensors in the manufacturing sector.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global industrial sensors market in 2020. Increasing initiatives of governments regarding technological advancements in the manufacturing sector in the region to enhance productivity is contributing to further and rapid developments across the manufacturing industry and resulting in increasing adoption of industrial sensors.

Key players in the market include Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, Panasonic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Siemens AG, Amphenol Corporation, Bosch Sensortec, TE Connectivity, and Omega Engineering.

Sensor Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Level Sensor

Force Sensor

Flow Sensor

Humidity and Moisture Sensor

Gas Sensor

Position Sensor

Image Sensor

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Mining

Energy & Power

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The report segments the Industrial Sensors market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

