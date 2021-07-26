Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Growth Analysis Report, Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2027

The global big data analytics in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 86.68 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Industry experts conducting the study further estimate the potential of the Big Data Analytics in BFSI industry. Such information is important for firms looking to launch an innovative service or product on the market. Industry experts have measured the total volume of the given market. Researchers have calculated the industry in terms of sales by the competitors and end-user – customers. Data on the entire size of the Big Data Analytics in BFSI market for a particular product or a service for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 covered in the report makes it valuable. This information reveals the upper limit of the Big Data Analytics in BFSI industry for a specific product or service.

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Big Data Analytics in BFSI industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Big Data Analytics in BFSI industry.

Growing deployment of big data analytics in the insurance sector is driving growth of the insurance company segment, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Robust presence of international and domestic players, including Alteryx Inc., BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc., among others, in countries in North America is driving growth of the market in the region to a significant extent.

Key market players include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Alteryx Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., Gainsight, Inc., Fractal Analytics Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc.

Acquisitions are a primary focus point in the global market and established players in are focusing on expanding and strengthening offerings and capabilities, while also expanding market footprint.

in April 2019, ClearStory Data Inc. was acquired by Alteryx Inc. Through this acquisition, Alteryx will strengthen its capabilities in the field of data analytics and data science.

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Fraud Detection

Risk Management

Operation Optimization

Customer Analytics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Insurance Companies

Capital Market

Banks

Important Points Mentioned in the Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

