HVAC Filters Market Size, Growth, Trends, Demand, Applications, Types, Technology, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Research Report 2027

HVAC Filters Market Size – USD 5.39 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Escalating applications of HEPA filters

The Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Filter Market is expected to be valued at USD 7.89 Billion in 2027 from USD 5.39 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.2% through the forecast period.

The latest report on the HVAC Filters market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the HVAC Filters industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of HVAC Filters Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/470

Key Highlights from the Report:

The HEPA sub-segment occupied the largest share of the industry in 2019, occupying a 49.9% share. The segment is estimated to expand significantly due to the rising occurrences of asthma and various other respiratory illnesses due to impure air quality. HEPA filters are efficient in removing household allergens such as mold spores and household dust particles.

The synthetic polymer sub-segment is foreseen to proliferate at a significantly high CAGR of 5.8% in the estimated period. The segmental growth can be accredited to the high mechanical resistance of the synthetic polymers that minimize the probabilities of contamination of the filtered air by fibers or gases of the materials themselves.

The building and construction sub-segment occupied a significant share of the market in 2019 and is projected to significantly contribute to the revenue share in the forthcoming years. The growth can be accredited to the increasing adoption of the HVAC systems and air filters in the new construction projects.

Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to exhibit considerable growth in the estimated timeframe. This can be accredited to the progress in infrastructure development in the commercial and residential sectors that have increased the regional requirement for HVAC filters.

Major competitors of the market include Sogefi Group, Camfil, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Freudenberg Group, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Donaldson Company, Filtration Group Corporation, and American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Camfil Svenska AB, a Sweden-based producer and developer of air filters and clean air products, gained a controlling interest in Resema AB, another Sweden-based filter company, and in Resema A/S, the Denmark-based sister firm, in April 2020. The acquisition is poised to bolster the former’s position in the Nordic region’s air filtration market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global HVAC filters market on the basis of technology, material, end-user, and region:

Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of HVAC Filters Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/470

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Electrostatic Precipitators

HEPA

Activated Carbon

Others (Ionic Filtration and UV Filtration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Fiberglass

Metal

Synthetic Polymer

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Here are the questions we answer…

At what rate will the HVAC Filters Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What are the key technologies driving the HVAC Filters Market?

What would be the impact of HVAC Filters Market across different regions?

What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

What is the critical application of the HVAC Filters Market in the different sectors?

What are future growth strategies in the market?

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hvac-filters-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. HVAC Filters Market Definition

1.2. HVAC Filters Market Research Scope & Premise

1.3. HVAC Filters Market Methodology

1.4. HVAC Filters Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. HVAC Filters Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. HVAC Filters Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. HVAC Filters Market By Method Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. HVAC Filters Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. HVAC Filters Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. HVAC Filters Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. HVAC Filters Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continue…