Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size, Growth, Trends, Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Demand, Business Scenario and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,098.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Over the forecast timeframe, the infectious disease segment is expected to dominate the industry. The main drivers of possible development in the segment are the increasing prevalence of microbial dysbiosis-based diseases with the wide use of antibiotics and the drug development of microbiome-based treatments.

Due to the rise of dietary supplement consumption, the North American market is expected to lead the global market for Human Microbiome Therapeutics therapeutics. Moreover, technologically specialized research facilities for the development of experimental therapeutics, the existence of a health-conscious population, and rising healthcare expenditure are the key reasons for the region’s dominance.

Key participants include Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BiomX Ltd., LNC Therapeutics SA, Commense Inc, Embion Technologies SA, DermBiont, Inc, CoreBiome, Inc., Carbiotix AB, Biotagenics Inc., and Finch Therapeutics, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs

Probiotics

Medical Foods

Prebiotics

Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microbial Consortia

Phage Cocktail

Small Molecule Therapies

Microbial Ecosystems

Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria

Single Strain Whole Bacteria

Therapeutic Areas Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Autoimmune Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Infectious Disease

Others

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Crohn’s Disease

difficile

Diabetes

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

