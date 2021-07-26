Healthcare Distribution Market Top Key Players, Global Trend, Opportunities & Forecast 2020 – 2028

The global healthcare distribution market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.59 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The global Healthcare Distribution market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In October 2019, McKesson Corporation and Aetion announced a strategic collaboration, which is focused on advancing the use of Real-World Evidence (RWE) in cancer research in order to provide benefit to regulators, patients, payers, and the biopharma industry. The collaboration is expected to provide best-in-class solutions in multiple tumor types, including lung, breast, and melanoma cancers. The joint solutions consist of the Aetion Evidence Platform with data from McKesson’s iKnowMed oncology Electronic Health Record (EHR) system to power regulatory-grade outcomes research.

Pharmaceutical product distribution services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Favorable investments on research and development activities for the development of pharmaceutical products is supporting growing demand and driving growth of the pharmaceutical product distribution services segment.

Retail pharmacies segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Availability of health and wellness services in retail pharmacies and timely delivery of mail order pharmacies is driving rising consumer preference towards retail pharmacies.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global healthcare distribution market in 2020. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases among the growing geriatric population is driving demand for distribution services for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products.

Key players in the market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., CuraScript SD, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Attain Med, Inc., and Dakota Drug.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Medical Device Distribution Services

Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Blood and Blood Products

Recombinant Proteins

Others

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Generic Drugs

OTC Drugs

Brand Name or Innovator Drugs

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Healthcare Distribution market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Healthcare Distribution market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Healthcare Distribution market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Healthcare Distribution market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Healthcare Distribution market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Healthcare Distribution market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Healthcare Distribution Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Healthcare Distribution Market By Product and Services Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Healthcare Distribution Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Healthcare Distribution Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

