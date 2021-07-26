Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Growth, Future Prospects, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027

The global healthcare business intelligence market is anticipated to reach value of USD 15.14 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

This report studies the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market status and forecast, categorizes the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The Healthcare Business Intelligence market research for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 cannot be underestimated for the reason that it offers a real-time data on the target market; identifies customer problems and outlines the immediate competitors. The simplified document speaks about how company owners plan to keep up with the market trends.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, Knarr Analytics LLC was acquired by Qlik Technologies Inc. The deal would improve Qlik’s Cloud Platform Active Intelligence capability, which offers comprehensive insights to enable data-driven activities.

During the forecast period, the software segment is expected to retain the largest market share, expanding at a CAGR of 14.7%. Business intelligence software helps healthcare organizations collect, interpret, and process data into appropriate business information, which is projected to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the cloud-based segment is projected to dominate the market. Cloud-based business intelligence applications offer improved accessibility, enhanced data protection, easy implementation, and simplified data analysis, which is likely to promote growth of the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the online analytical processing (OLAP) & visualization segment is likely to lead the market. The online analytical processing (OLAP) method solves users’ issues and offers quick and understandable accessibility to comprehensive data and related metrics for analysis and reporting purposes.

During the forecast period, the financial analysis segment is expected to dominate the market. The financial analysis application offers functionalities such as cost management, sales and profitability management, balance sheet and cash flow management, and claims management.

Due to higher medical costs, coupled with increasing need to optimize memberships and minimize false claims, the healthcare payer segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is anticipated to lead the global market during the forecast period. Growing use of healthcare business intelligence tools by healthcare providers to optimize clinical outcomes and decrease expenses is expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Domo Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and MicroStrategy Incorporated

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Analytical Performance Management

Query & Reporting

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) & Visualization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Patient Care Analysis

Operational Analysis

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

With this Healthcare Business Intelligence market report, all the participants and the vendors will be in aware of the growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and the lucrative opportunities that the market will offer in the near future. The report also features the revenue; industry size, share, production volume, and consumption in order to gain insights about the politics and tussle of gaining control of a huge chunk of the market share.

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Healthcare Business Intelligence market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Healthcare Business Intelligence market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Healthcare Business Intelligence market growth worldwide?

