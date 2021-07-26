Ground Defense System Market Insights: Top Vendors, Outlook, Drivers & Forecast To 2027

Market Size – USD 46.57 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher usage of Artificial Intelligence in defense intelligence agencies

The researchers find out why sales of Ground Defense System are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Ground Defense System industry.

The latest market intelligence study on the Ground Defense System market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Ground Defense System market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the Ground Defense System industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the ground defense market enforcement.

Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Cyber Security

Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military

Defense Intelligence

Law Enforcement

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Modern Weapons

Armored Fighting Vehicle

Command and Control System

Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Satellite

Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Soldier Equipment

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Smart Clothing

Vision and Surveillance

RFID

Communication Devices

Others

Services

Artificial Intelligence

Cyber Security

Data Transfer Protocol

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Intelligence

3D Printing

Internet of Things

Wearable Devices

Others

