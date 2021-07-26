GERD Drugs and Devices Market Size- Industry Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027

The global GERD Drugs and Devices market is forecasted to be worth USD 6.14 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest report on the GERD Drugs and Devices market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the GERD Drugs and Devices industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the GERD Drugs and Devices market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

North America held the largest share, with the U.S. contributing the major revenue share. The rise in the geriatric population in the region, which is prone to acid reflux and development in heartburn, will drive the demand of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs and Devices market

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & CO., Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among others.

Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oral

Parenteral

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

H2 Receptor Antagonist

Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPIs)

Antacids

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

MUSE –Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

LINX Management System

Stretta Therapy

Bravo Reflux Testing System

Digitrapper reflux testing system

Others

The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the GERD Drugs and Devices market by size, share. and growth form an important part of this market intelligence report. Expertise research specialist not only weight upon the company profiles of the major vendors but also significant aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply and distribution channel. Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.

Here are the questions we answer…

At what rate will the GERD Drugs and Devices Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What are the key technologies driving the GERD Drugs and Devices Market?

What would be the impact of GERD Drugs and Devices Market across different regions?

What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

What is the critical application of the GERD Drugs and Devices Market in the different sectors?

What are future growth strategies in the market?

