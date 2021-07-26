Greenhouse Film Market Insights – Global Analysis and Forecast by (2020 – 2027)

The global Greenhouse Film market is expected to reach value of USD 1,899.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The 150 to 200 microns segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The rising necessity to stabilize greenhouse films with correct light stabilizers and UV absorbers is expected to drive use of greenhouse films with thickness ranging from 150 to 200 microns in the near future.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global greenhouse film market in 2019. The increasing need to enhance agricultural productivity led by population growth in developing economies in the region is driving the demand for greenhouses. This, in turn, has resulted in growth of the market for greenhouse films in Asia Pacific.

Key market participants include Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

80 to 150 Microns

150 to 200 Microns

More than 200 Microns

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Greenhouse Film industry for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

