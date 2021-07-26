FRP Vessels Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research 2027

FRP Vessels Market Size – USD 3,140.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trend – Rising preference for FRP vessels over steel vessels

In the chemical industry, FRP vessels are extensively employed in applications such as fertilizers, food processing, metal extraction, refining, pulp and paper, electroplating, chlor-alkali production, and air pollution control equipment.

Key market participants include Faber Industries SPA, National Oilwell Varco, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Shawcor, Everest Canto Cylinder Ltd., Agility Fuel Solutions LLC, JRMS Engineering Works, ULLIT SA, Hexagon Composites ASA, and Worthington Industries Inc.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Others

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Others

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the FRP Vessels market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the FRP Vessels market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the FRP Vessels market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. FRP Vessels Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. FRP Vessels Market Definition

1.2. FRP Vessels Market Research Scope

1.3. FRP Vessels Market Methodology

1.4. FRP Vessels Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. FRP Vessels Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. FRP Vessels Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. FRP Vessels Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. FRP Vessels Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. FRP Vessels Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. FRP Vessels Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. FRP Vessels Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…