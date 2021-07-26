Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Importance, Segmentations, Gross Margin and Segment Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 7.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The market is driven by rapid product approval. For instance, in June 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved tazemetostat for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) for adults. The clinical pipeline also shows positive results, which would further propel the market in the near future.

The combination drug therapy is an upcoming trend in the market. For instance, in May 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved lenalidomide (REVLIMID) in combination with rituximab (RITUXAN) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).

Research organizations are expected to be the largest segment for the follicular lymphoma treatment market during the forecast period. The growth is contributed to its wide application in the research field. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In recent years, much research have been carried out to find the most apt therapy.

Key participants include AbbVie, Inc., Celgene, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb and Company, Epizyme Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Novartis AG.

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Targeted therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Stem cell transplant

Alkylating Agents

Nucleoside Analogues

Anthracycline Derivatives

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Oncology Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…