Fiberglass Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global fiberglass market is likely to reach USD 15.79 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

In addition, the study probes into the major factors such as import and export status, consumption volume, supply chain management, production capability and spending power to help business owners, stakeholders as well as field marketing executives zero in on profitable business strategies and stay competitive. A thorough analysis of intense competition among the top performers and strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Fiberglass market makes the report a valuable resource for product owners exploring new avenues. All the vital information is presented through charts, graphs and tables and can be refereed for an industry specific presentation.

The researchers find out why sales of Fiberglass are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Fiberglass industry.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, Owens Corning announced a new product line called FOAMULAR® NGX insulation. The proprietary blowing agent in this new line of extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam products delivers 90% reduction in global warming potential (GWP), without sacrificing product performance.

The glass wool segment held the largest market share of 33.5% in 2019. Increasing expenditure on ongoing construction projects in developed as well as developing economies has resulted in increased demand for glass wool.

The composites segment is projected to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The non-conductive nature and lower heat distribution gradient of fiberglass help in making it a great electric insulator. Also, it saves energy and lowers utility bills, which has increased utilization of fiberglass composites in the construction & infrastructure industry.

The automobiles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Increasing automotive sales in the Asia Pacific region have driven use of fiberglass components in the manufacture of automobile parts.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the most rapid rate during the forecast period. Growing urbanization and rising purchasing power of consumers have resulted in increasing automotive sales in the region, which is expected to drive the fiberglass market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key market participants include TAISHAN FIBERGLASS INC. (CTG), Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass Co., LTD., Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company, China Jushi Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Johns Manville Corp., Knauf Insulation, and AGY Holding Corp.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Fiberglass market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Fiberglass market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Fiberglass market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Fiberglass market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Fiberglass market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Fiberglass market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Roving

Glass Wool

Chopped Strands

Yarn

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Composites

Insulation

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Wind Energy

Automobiles

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Fiberglass market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Fiberglass market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Fiberglass market growth worldwide?

