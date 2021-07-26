Fiber Cement Market Size, Insights, Trends & Outlook 2020-2027

The global fiber cement market is estimated to reach value of USD 21.40 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Fiber Cement industry for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

Key players operating in the market are James Hardie Industries Plc., CSR Limited, Etex Group NV, Alpha Roofing Industries LLC, Toray Corporation, Shandong Cement, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, and Swiss Pearl

North America is projected to dominate the global fiber cement market during the forecast period. The strict rules and regulations regarding prohibition on usage of asbestos as a material in the construction sector have played a role of driving factor for the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Flooring

Siding

Wall Partitions

Molding & Trim

Roofing

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Cellulosic Fiber

Portland Cement

Silica

End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?