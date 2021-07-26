Flame Retardant Plastics Market Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global flame retardant plastics market is projected to be worth USD 61.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest report on the Flame Retardant Plastics market closely surveys, examines and offers vital statistics on the Flame Retardant Plastics market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. This market intelligence assessment report weighs up on the potential region that reserves greater opportunities for this industry. Importantly, subject matter experts have taken into account every critical aspect right from the market size, share, and growth to the dramatic shift in the consumer behaviour and their growing spending capacity. The industry assessment study depicts a perfectly clear picture of both the past and the future trends to offer the stakeholders, business owners, and marketing executives an opportunity to zero in on an effective marketing strategy and boost sales.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Polymaker, a firm engaged in advanced additive manufacturing materials, entered into a partnership with Covestro AG for the introduction of three innovative multipurpose polycarbonate-based additive manufacturing materials for several industrial applications.

Brominated flame retardant plastics find usage in electrical & electronic equipment, including computers, televisions, radios, washing machines, and refrigerators. Also, these are used in also used in automotive and building & construction applications.

The carbon fiber reinforced polymers find substantial consumption of flame retardants due to its extensive usage in the production of aircraft components such as the cockpit, tanks, bulkheads, payload fairing, wing-body fairing, seat components, and doors.

Europe contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing application of flame retardant plastics in the aerospace and automotive sector, along with a rise in the number of construction projects in Eastern Europe. Besides, stringent legislative regulation for the use of environmental-friendly flame retardant materials is causative of the market growth in the region.

Key participants include Covestro AG, DuPont, SABIC, Borealis AG, Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell, Showa Denko AA, and HEXION Inc., among others.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyolefin

Polyurethane

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polycarbonate

Epoxy

Polyester

Others

Polymer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Wire & Cable

Pipe & Tank

Transportation

Building & Construction

Marine

Others

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Flame Retardant Plastics industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Flame Retardant Plastics industry.

