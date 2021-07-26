Diabetic Care Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2020 – 2027

The Global Diabetic Care Market was valued at USD 22.70 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 41.71 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Diabetic Care industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Diabetic Care industry.

The study on the Diabetic Care market applies research methodologies including the investigation and interview techniques to weigh up on the product price, revenue, import and export status and prouction capability of the manufacturers operating in the Diabetic Care market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The market intelligence report focuses primarily on the market size, share and growth rate of the industry during the estimated period with the aim to help business owners make a wise investment decision and chalk out a blueprint of profitable business strategies.

Key participants include Medtronic plc, B. Braun, DexCom, Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AS, LifeScan, Dickinson and Company, MicroGene Diagnostic Systems Pvt. Ltd., AgaMatrix Holdings LLC and Acon Laboratories, Inc. among others.

Diabetic Care Market Drivers

Major factors include rapid international research collaboration and the growth of the diabetes-affected patient base; also, the government is taking initiatives to provide better health services and better opportunities for other major market players. Technological development in the market can provide robust results to the market. The rising prevalence of diabetic patients in the world is a major factor for the development of diabetes care devices. Additionally, the need for new technologies like round-the-clock self-monitoring, glucose level monitoring, innovation, and software and sensors is lucratively increasing, making it convenient for consumers. Changing lifestyles and obesity are also some of the major factors influencing the market demand of this sector.

Diabetic Care Market Regional Landscape

North America emerged as the dominator of the diabetes care devices market owing to a large number of patients and the reimbursement potential. The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the diabetes care devices market in 2020. This dominance can be attributed to the high population of diabetics in the country and increasing government investment for diabetes management and the diabetes care devices industry. India is estimated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, mainly owing to opportunities presented by the country, majorly in terms of the growing usage of mHealth (mobile health), which supports the diabetes management mobile applications segment.

Diabetic Care Market Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Monitoring Devices

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Cartridges

Disposable Pens

Jet Injectors

Diabetic Care Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics

Online Pharmacies

Others

Diabetic Care Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Homecare

Diagnostic Centers

