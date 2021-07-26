Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2027

The global computer aided diagnostics (CAD) market is expected to reach a market size USD 1.19 Billion in 2020 and register a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

In addition, the study on the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

The computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Europe accounts for a significant share in the global computer aided diagnostics market. North America is also a major market for computer aided diagnostics.

Competitive Landscape

FUJIFILM Medical Systems

McKesson Corporation

iCAD Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation

EDDA Technology Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Meduan Technologies

Hologic Inc.

Merge Healthcare Inc.

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19. The largest businesses in the world strive to clean up budgets and build cash reserves. There is no doubt that the actual disposable income of employees will decrease, and producers are looking at alternatives to satisfy consumer demand at a much lower rate.

Important Points Mentioned in the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Oncology

Others

Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mammography

X-Ray

Ultrasound

MRI

CT Scan

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Table of Content

