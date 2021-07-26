Construction Sustainable Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2027

The global construction sustainable materials market is projected to be worth USD 574.93 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The construction sustainable materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the deployment of energy-efficient glasses in see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation. For instance, energy-efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs. Construction sustainable materials contribute significantly to energy efficiency leading to reduced emissions.

The construction sustainable materials market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to swift urbanization and growth of the industrial sector in the developing economies. The Southeast Asian region is observing considerable growth in applying sustainable construction standards, owing to the rising concerns over environmental deterioration and national energy security in various nations, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Key participants include Bauder Limited, RedBuilt LLC, DuPont, Lafarge, Alumasc Group PLC, CertainTeed Corporation, PPG Industries, BASF SE, Forbo International SA, and BinderHolz GmbH, among others.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Structural

Interior

Exterior

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Insulation

Roofing

Framing

Interior Finishing

Exterior Siding

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Construction Sustainable Materials market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Construction Sustainable Materials market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Construction Sustainable Materials market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Construction Sustainable Materials market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Construction Sustainable Materials market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Construction Sustainable Materials market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Construction Sustainable Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Construction Sustainable Materials Market By Product and Services Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Construction Sustainable Materials Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Construction Sustainable Materials Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

