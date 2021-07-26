Breath Analyzers Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Techniques, Overview, Segmentations, Classifications & Forecasts to 2027

The global Breath Analyzers Market will be worth USD 22.79 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Breath Analyzers market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Breath Analyzers market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Breath Analyzers market will be like in the years to come.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In March 2020, Cannabix Technologies Inc., a marijuana breath analyzer developer based out of Canada, developed the version 2 of their already existing THC Breath Analyzer (THCBA). The THCBA now has better and attractive features like single-stage direct breath capability and single-hand ergonomic design. During testing, it has been noticed that the device is capable of providing results in under 5 minutes.

With a progressive CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period, Asia Pacific in likely to exhibit a profitable share of the industry owing to untapped market potential and increasing awareness about technologically advanced and commercially available products.

Prominent growth in the demand for accurate, fast and easy methods for initial diagnosis of diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cancer is stimulating market growth. Additionally, utilization of breath analyzers to assess carbon monoxide quantity in exhaled air for smoking cessation is forecasted to drive market growth during the forecast span.

Key participants include Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Quest products, Inc., Alcovisor, AK GlobalTech Corp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, Corp., Akers Biosciences, Inc. and Toshiba Medical Systems among others.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fuel cell technology

Semiconductor oxide sensor technology

Infrared spectroscopy (IR)

Chemical crystal technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alcohol detection

Drug abuse detection

Tuberculosis detection

Asthma detection

Others

The global Breath Analyzers market is classified on a product basis, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. Considering application the market is classified as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Competitiveness:

Owing to the huge demand for the Breath Analyzers product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the Breath Analyzers product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Breath Analyzers market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Breath Analyzers market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Breath Analyzers market growth worldwide?

