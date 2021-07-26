Blood Collection Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

The global blood collection market size is expected to reach USD 7.58 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Blood Collection market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global Blood Collection market.

The latest market intelligence study on the Blood Collection market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the Blood Collection market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing number of blood donation campaigns and major technological developments in healthcare infrastructure are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Haematonics, Terumo BCT, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, Nipro Medical Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, SARSTEDT AG & Co., Macopharma, and Smiths Medical.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the Blood Collection market based on solution, service, deployment, and region

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Needles

Tubes

Blood Bags

Monitors

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automated

Manual

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital and Nursing Home

Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Blood Collection market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Blood Collection market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Blood Collection market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Blood Collection Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Blood Collection Market Definition

1.2. Blood Collection Market Research Scope

1.3. Blood Collection Market Methodology

1.4. Blood Collection Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Blood Collection Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blood Collection Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Blood Collection Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Blood Collection Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Blood Collection Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Blood Collection Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Blood Collection Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

