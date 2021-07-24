Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market: Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Market Forecast

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market research report provides an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. This market report also offers a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into account most important factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Proficient capabilities and excellent resources in research, data collection, development, consulting, evaluation, compliance and regulatory services come together to generate this world-class market research report. This Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market report is especially designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which will ultimately assist them in boosting their return on investment (ROI).

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Fortive Corporation (US)

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (US)

IBA Worldwide (Belgium)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Sun Nuclear Corporation (US)

Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (US)

Polimaster, Inc. (Republic of Belarus)

Bertin Instruments (France)

Radiation Detection Company Inc. (US)

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (US)

Arrow-Tech, Inc. (US)

AmRay Group (Ireland)

Infab Corporation (US)

PTW Freiburg GmbH (Germany)

Centronic Ltd. (UK)

SE International, Inc. (US)

Atomtex (Republic of Belarus)

Nucleonix Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Alpha Spectra Inc. (US)

LND, Inc. (US)

Bar-Ray (US)

Trivitron Healthcare (India)

Scionix (Netherlands)

RadComm Systems (Canada)

Micron Semiconductor Ltd. (UK)

The global medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is projected to reach USD 1,207 million by 2025 from USD 949 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, growing number of diagnostic imaging centers, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, and the growing number of people covered by insurance.

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by Detector (Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators, Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters), Safety (Full Body Protection), End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2025

This Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and the latest technology. It gives an explanation about a methodical investigation of the existing scenario of the global market, which takes into account several market dynamics. With the market data of this industry analysis report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market for the industry can be identified and analyzed. Excellent practice models and methods of research utilized while generating this market document reveals the best opportunities to thrive in the market. While generating this Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored.

“Gas- Filled Detectors segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the detector type, the medical radiation detection and monitoring market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, solid-state detectors, and scintillators. The gas-filled detectors is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors coupled with their wide application in the medical imaging field is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

“Personal Dosimeter to register the highest growth in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the medical radiation detection and monitoring market is segmented into personal dosimeters, area process monitors, environmental radiation monitors, surface contamination monitors, radioactive material monitors, and other medical radiation detection and monitoring products.. The personal dosimeter segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market during the forecast period. The growing number of diagnostic and interventional radiological procedures performed are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In this report, the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing number of hospitals, rising incidence of cancer, increasing installations of radiological imaging systems, and rising adoption of radiation therapy for the treatment of diseases.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%) By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%) By Region: North America (50%), Europe (32%), AsiaPacific (10%), and Rest of the World(8%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market based on detector type,medical radiation detection and monitoring products, medical radiation safety products surface, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety products offered by the top 25 players in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market. The report analyzes the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market by product, shape, surface, procedure, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety products offered by the top 25 players in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market. The report analyzes the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market by product, shape, surface, procedure, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety products across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety products across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes Made

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Approach

Figure 2 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market: Research Design

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Growth Forecast

2.3.3 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

Figure 7 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Geographical Snapshot Of The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market Overview

Figure 13 Rising Prevalence Of Cancer To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type And Country (2019)

Figure 14 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Asia Pacific Market In 2019

4.3 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 15 China To Register The Highest Growth In The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 16 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market: Drivers, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use Of Nuclear Medicine And Radiation Therapy For Diagnosis And Treatment

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence Of Cancer

5.2.1.3 Increasing Safety Awareness Among People Working In Radiation-Prone Environments

5.2.1.4 Growth In The Number Of People Covered By Insurance

5.2.1.5 Growing Number Of Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Table 1 Worldwide Installation Base Of Radiotherapy Equipment, 2017 Vs. 2018

Table 2 Installation Base Of Ct Scanners, 2015–2018 (Per Million Population)

Table 3 Installation Base Of Mammography Systems, 2015–2018 (Per Million Population)

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.2.2 Increasing Research For Designing Technologically Advanced Products For Medical Radiation Detection

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Lack Of Skilled Radiation Professionals And Qualified Medical Physicists

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 17 Major Value Is Added During The Manufacturing And Assembly Phase

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 18 Direct Distribution—Strategy Preferred By Prominent Companies

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market

Figure 19 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market

5.5.1 Covid-19 Impact On The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market

6 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type

6.1 Introduction

Table 4 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Gas-Filled Detectors

Table 8 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Gas-Filled Detectors, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Gas-Filled Detectors, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Gas-Filled Detectors, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Gas-Filled Detectors, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Geiger-Muller Counters

6.2.1.1 Ability To Detect All Types Of Medical Radiations To Drive Market Growth

Table 12 Geiger-Muller Counters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Geiger-Muller Counters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Ionization Chambers

Table 14 Ionization Chambers Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Ionization Chambers Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Ionization Chambers Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Ionization Chambers Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.1 Dosimeters

6.2.2.1.1 Dosimeters Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Ionization Chambers Market

Table 18 Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.2 Radiation Survey Meters

6.2.2.2.1 Ease Of Use And Portability Are Contributing To The Increased Adoption Of Radiation Survey Meters

Table 20 Radiation Survey Meters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Radiation Survey Meters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3 Proportional Counters

6.2.3.1 Technological Advancements To Drive Market Growth

Table 22 Proportional Counters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Proportional Counters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Scintillators

Table 24 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Scintillators, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Scintillators, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Scintillators, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Scintillators, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Inorganic Scintillators

6.3.1.1 Inorganic Scintillators Segment To Witness The Highest Growth

Table 28 Inorganic Scintillators Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Inorganic Scintillators Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Organic Scintillators

6.3.2.1 Plastic Scintillators Are Used For The Detection Of Charged Particles, Neutrons, And Gamma Rays

Table 30 Organic Scintillators Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Organic Scintillators Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Solid-State Detectors

Table 32 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Solid-State Detectors, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Solid-State Detectors, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Solid-State Detectors, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Solid-State Detectors, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1 Semiconductor Detectors

Table 36 Semiconductor Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Semiconductor Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Semiconductor Detectors Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Semiconductor Detectors Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1.1 Ionizing Radiation Detectors

6.4.1.1.1 Silicon And Germanium Are The Common Materials Used In Ionizing Radiation Detectors

Table 40 Ionizing Radiation Detectors Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Ionizing Radiation Detectors Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1.1.2 Terahertz Radiation Detectors

6.4.1.1.2.1 Terahertz Radiations Are Less Harmful As Compared To Ionizing Radiations

Table 42 Terahertz Radiation Detectors Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Terahertz Radiation Detectors Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.2 Diamond Detectors

6.4.2.1 High Cost Of These Detectors Is Expected To Hamper Their Adoption

Table 44 Diamond Detectors Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Diamond Detectors Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

Table 46 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Personal Dosimeters

Table 48 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Personal Dosimeters, By Type, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Personal Dosimeters, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Personal Dosimeters, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Personal Dosimeters, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Passive Dosimeters

Table 52 Passive Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Passive Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 54 Passive Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Passive Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1.1 Optically Stimulated Luminescence Dosimeters

7.2.1.1.1 High Sensitivity, Precision, And Readout Flexibility Are Some Of The Key Advantages Of Osl Dosimeters

Table 56 Optically Stimulated Luminescence Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Optically Stimulated Luminescence Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1.2 Thermoluminescent Dosimeters

7.2.1.2.1 Thermoluminescent Dosimeters Are The Most Widely Used Individual Radiation Monitoring Devices

Table 58 Thermoluminescent Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Thermoluminescent Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1.3 Film Badge Dosimeters

7.2.1.3.1 Film Badge Dosimeters Do Not Require An External Source Of Energy

Table 60 Film Badge Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Film Badge Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Active Dosimeters

Table 62 Active Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Active Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Active Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Active Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2.1 Self-Reading Pocket Dosimeters

7.2.2.1.1 Self-Reading Pocket Dosimeters Provide An Immediate Reading Of Radiation Exposure

Table 66 Self-Reading Pocket Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Self-Reading Pocket Dosimeters Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2.2 Pocket Electroscopes

7.2.2.2.1 Low Cost And High Sensitivity Are The Key Advantages Associated With Pocket Electroscopes

Table 68 Pocket Electroscopes Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Pocket Electroscopes Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Area Process Monitors

7.3.1 Technological Advancements Will Support Market Growth

Table 70 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Area Process Monitors, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 71 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Area Process Monitors, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Environmental Radiation Monitors

7.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Radiation Exposure To Propel Market Growth

Table 72 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Environmental Radiation Monitors, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Environmental Radiation Monitors, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Surface Contamination Monitors

7.5.1 Development Of User-Friendly, Accurate, And Portable Radiation Contamination Monitors To Aid Market Growth

Table 74 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Surface Contamination Monitors, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 75 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Surface Contamination Monitors, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.6 Radioactive Material Monitors

7.6.1 Rising Use Of Radioisotopes In Nuclear Medicine Is Driving The Growth Of This Market

Table 76 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Radioactive Material Monitors, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 77 Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market For Radioactive Material Monitors, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.7 Other Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Products

Table 78 Other Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Products Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 79 Other Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Products Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

Table 80 Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 81 Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 82 Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 83 Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Full-Body Protection Products

Table 84 Medical Radiation Safety Market For Full-Body Protection Products, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 85 Medical Radiation Safety Market For Full-Body Protection Products, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 86 Medical Radiation Safety Market For Full-Body Protection Products, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 87 Medical Radiation Safety Market For Full-Body Protection Products, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2.1 Aprons

8.2.1.1 Demand For Lead Aprons Is Growing Due To The Growing Volume Of Medical Imaging Procedures Performed

Table 88 Aprons Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 89 Aprons Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2.2 Barriers & Shields

8.2.2.1 Hospital Budget Constraints To Hamper The Adoption Of Barriers And Shields

Table 90 Barriers & Shields Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 91 Barriers & Shields Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Face Protection Products

Table 92 Medical Radiation Safety Market For Face Protection Products, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Medical Radiation Safety Market For Face Protection Products, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 94 Medical Radiation Safety Market For Face Protection Products, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 95 Medical Radiation Safety Market For Face Protection Products, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3.1 Eyewear

8.3.1.1 Lead-Free Eyewear Offers Enhanced Comfort

Table 96 Eyewear Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 97 Eyewear Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3.2 Face Masks

8.3.2.1 Advanced Face Masks Are Lightweight, Comfortable, And Provide Proper Ventilation

Table 98 Face Masks Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 99 Face Masks Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Hand Safety Products

Table 100 Medical Radiation Safety Market For Hand Safety Products, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 101 Medical Radiation Safety Market For Hand Safety Products, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Medical Radiation Safety Market For Hand Safety Products, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 103 Medical Radiation Safety Market For Hand Safety Products, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4.1 Gloves

8.4.1.1 Lead-Free And Powder-Free Gloves Eliminate The Risk Of Allergies And Are Environment Friendly

Table 104 Gloves Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Gloves Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4.2 Attenuating Sleeves

8.4.2.1 Attenuating Sleeves Are Made Of Lead Or Lightweight Materials

Table 106 Attenuating Sleeves Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 107 Attenuating Sleeves Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.5 Other Medical Radiation Safety Products

Table 108 Other Medical Radiation Safety Products Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 109 Other Medical Radiation Safety Products Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

Table 110 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 111 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Hospitals

Table 112 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Hospitals, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 113 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Hospitals, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 114 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Hospitals, By Specialty, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 115 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Hospitals, By Specialty, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.1 Radiology

9.2.1.1 Increasing Number Of Hospitals In Emerging Markets To Support Market Growth

Table 116 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Radiology, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 117 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Radiology, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.2 Dentistry

9.2.2.1 Dentistry Departments Of Hospitals Are Among The Major End Users Of Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Products

Table 118 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Dentistry, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 119 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Dentistry, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.3 Emergency Care

9.2.3.1 Increased Demand For The Timely Diagnosis Of Acute Diseases Is Supporting The Growth Of This Segment

Table 120 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Emergency Care, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 121 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Emergency Care, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.4 Nuclear Medicine

9.2.4.1 Large Number Of Nuclear Medicine Procedures Performed Is Expected To Propel The Demand For Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Products

Table 122 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Nuclear Medicine, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 123 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Nuclear Medicine, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.5 Radiation Therapy

9.2.5.1 Increasing Incidence Of Cancer To Propel Market Growth

Table 124 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Radiation Therapy, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 125 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Radiation Therapy, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.6 Other Hospital Specialties

Table 126 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Other Hospital Specialties, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 127 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Other Hospital Specialties, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Non-Hospitals

Table 128 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Non-Hospitals, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 129 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Non-Hospitals, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 130 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Non-Hospitals, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 131 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Non-Hospitals, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.1 Dental Clinics

9.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption Of Digital Dental Systems In Dental Clinics To Support Market Growth

Table 132 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Dental Clinics, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 133 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Dental Clinics, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.2 Orthopedic Facilities

9.3.2.1 Increasing Incidence Of Orthopedic Disorders To Drive Market Growth

Table 134 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Orthopedic Facilities, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 135 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Orthopedic Facilities, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.3 Imaging Centers

9.3.3.1 Growing Number Of Imaging Centers To Drive The Adoption Of Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Products

Table 136 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Imaging Centers, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 137 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Imaging Centers, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.4 Radiation Therapy & Cancer Centers

9.3.4.1 Rising Prevalence Of Cancer To Support The Growth Of This End-User Segment

Table 138 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Radiation Therapy & Cancer Centers, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 139 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Radiation Therapy & Cancer Centers, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.5 Other Non-Hospital End Users

Table 140 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Other Non-Hospital End Users, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 141 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Other Non-Hospital End Users, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

Table 142 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 143 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2 North America

Figure 20 North America: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market Snapshot

Table 144 North America: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 145 North America: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 146 North America: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 147 North America: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 148 North America: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 149 North America: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 150 North America: Gas-Filled Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 151 North America: Gas-Filled Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 152 North America: Ionization Chambers Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 153 North America: Ionization Chambers Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 154 North America: Scintillators Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 155 North America: Scintillators Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 156 North America: Solid-State Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 157 North America: Solid-State Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 158 North America: Semiconductor Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 159 North America: Semiconductor Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 160 North America: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 161 North America: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 162 North America: Personal Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 163 North America: Personal Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 164 North America: Passive Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 165 North America: Passive Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 166 North America: Active Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 167 North America: Active Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 168 North America: Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 169 North America: Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 170 North America: Full-Body Protection Products Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 171 North America: Full-Body Protection Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 172 North America: Face Protection Products Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 173 North America: Face Protection Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 174 North America: Hand Safety Products Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 175 North America: Hand Safety Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 176 North America: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 177 North America: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 178 North America: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Hospitals, By Specialty, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 179 North America: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Hospitals, By Specialty, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 180 North America: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Non-Hospitals, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 181 North America: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Non-Hospitals, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 The Us Dominates The North American Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market

Figure 21 Number Of Mri And Ct Exams Per 1,000 People In The Us

Table 182 Us: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 183 Us: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 184 Us: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 185 Us: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 186 Us: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 187 Us: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 188 Us: Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 189 Us: Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 190 Us: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 191 Us: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Number Of Radiography Procedures To Support Market Growth In Canada

Figure 22 Number Of Mri And Ct Exams Per 1,000 People In Canada

Table 192 Canada: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 193 Canada: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 194 Canada: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 195 Canada: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 196 Canada: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 197 Canada: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 198 Canada: Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 199 Canada: Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 200 Canada: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 201 Canada: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3 Europe

Table 202 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 203 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 204 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 205 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 206 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 207 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 208 Europe: Gas-Filled Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 209 Europe: Gas-Filled Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 210 Europe: Ionization Chambers Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 211 Europe: Ionization Chambers Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 212 Europe: Scintillators Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 213 Europe: Scintillators Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 214 Europe: Solid-State Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 215 Europe: Solid-State Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 216 Europe: Semiconductor Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 217 Europe: Semiconductor Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 218 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 219 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 220 Europe: Personal Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 221 Europe: Personal Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 222 Europe: Passive Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 223 Europe: Passive Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 224 Europe: Active Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 225 Europe: Active Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 226 Europe: Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 227 Europe: Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 228 Europe: Full-Body Protection Products Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 229 Europe: Full-Body Protection Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 230 Europe: Face Protection Products Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 231 Europe: Face Protection Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 232 Europe: Hand Safety Products Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 233 Europe: Hand Safety Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 234 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 235 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 236 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Hospitals, By Specialty, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 237 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Hospitals, By Specialty, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 238 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Non-Hospitals, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 239 Europe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Non-Hospitals, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Favorable Insurance Policy In The Country To Support Market Growth

Figure 23 Number Of Mri And Ct Exams Per 1,000 People In Germany

Table 240 Germany: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 241 Germany: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 242 Germany: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 243 Germany: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Large Number Of Ct Procedures Performed In The Country Is The Major Factor Driving Market Growth In France

Figure 24 Number Of Mri And Ct Exams Per 1,000 People In France

Table 244 France: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 245 France: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 246 France: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 247 France: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.3 Uk

10.3.3.1 Increasing Number Of Diagnostic Imaging Scans To Drive Market Growth

Figure 25 Number Of Mri And Ct Exams Per 1,000 People In The Uk

Table 248 Uk: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 249 Uk: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 250 Uk: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 251 Uk: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing Awareness About Radiation Exposure Among Medical Professionals To Support Market Growth

Figure 26 Number Of Mri And Ct Exams Per 1,000 People In Italy

Table 252 Italy: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 253 Italy: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 254 Italy: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 255 Italy: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Increasing Incidence Of Cancer Will Support Market Growth

Figure 27 Number Of Mri And Ct Exams Per 1,000 People In Spain

Table 256 Spain: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 257 Spain: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 258 Spain: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 259 Spain: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.6 Rest Of Europe

Table 260 Roe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 261 Roe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 262 Roe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 263 Roe: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4 Asia Pacific

Figure 28 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market Snapshot

Table 264 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 265 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 266 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 267 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 268 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 269 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 270 Asia Pacific: Gas-Filled Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 271 Asia Pacific: Gas-Filled Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 272 Asia Pacific: Ionization Chambers Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 273 Asia Pacific: Ionization Chambers Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 274 Asia Pacific: Scintillators Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 275 Asia Pacific: Scintillators Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 276 Asia Pacific: Solid-State Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 277 Asia Pacific: Solid-State Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 278 Asia Pacific: Semiconductor Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 279 Asia Pacific: Semiconductor Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 280 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 281 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 282 Asia Pacific: Personal Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 283 Asia Pacific: Personal Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 284 Asia Pacific: Passive Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 285 Asia Pacific: Passive Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 286 Asia Pacific: Active Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 287 Asia Pacific: Active Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 288 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 289 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 290 Asia Pacific: Full-Body Protection Products Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 291 Asia Pacific: Full-Body Protection Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 292 Asia Pacific: Face Protection Products Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 293 Asia Pacific: Face Protection Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 294 Asia Pacific: Hand Safety Products Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 295 Asia Pacific: Hand Safety Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 296 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 297 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 298 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Hospitals, By Specialty, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 299 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Hospitals, By Specialty, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 300 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Non-Hospitals, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 301 Asia Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Non-Hospitals, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Cancer To Drive Market Growth In Japan

Table 302 Japan: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 303 Japan: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 304 Japan: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 305 Japan: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Increasing Number Of Hospitals—A Major Factor Driving Market Growth In China

Table 306 China: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 307 China: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 308 China: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 309 China: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Growing Number Of Cancer Cases To Propel The Adoption Of Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Products

Table 310 India: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 311 India: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 312 India: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 313 India: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific (Roapac)

Table 314 Roapac: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 315 Roapac: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 316 Roapac: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 317 Roapac: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.5 Rest Of The World (Row)

Table 318 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 319 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 320 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 321 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Detector Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 322 Rest Of The World: Gas-Filled Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 323 Rest Of The World: Gas-Filled Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 324 Rest Of The World: Ionization Chambers Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 325 Rest Of The World: Ionization Chambers Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 326 Rest Of The World: Scintillators Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 327 Rest Of The World: Scintillators Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 328 Rest Of The World: Solid-State Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 329 Rest Of The World: Solid-State Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 330 Rest Of The World: Semiconductor Detectors Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 331 Rest Of The World: Semiconductor Detectors Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 332 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 333 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Detection And Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 334 Rest Of The World: Personal Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 335 Rest Of The World: Personal Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 336 Rest Of The World: Passive Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 337 Rest Of The World: Passive Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 338 Rest Of The World: Active Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 339 Rest Of The World: Active Dosimeters Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 340 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 341 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Safety Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 342 Rest Of The World: Full-Body Protection Products Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 343 Rest Of The World: Full-Body Protection Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 344 Rest Of The World: Face Protection Products Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 345 Rest Of The World: Face Protection Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 346 Rest Of The World: Hand Safety Products Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 347 Rest Of The World: Hand Safety Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 348 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 349 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 350 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Hospitals, By Specialty, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 351 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Hospitals, By Specialty, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 352 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Non-Hospitals, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 353 Rest Of The World: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market For Non-Hospitals, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

Figure 29 Key Developments In The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market (January 2017 To July 2020)

11.2 Market Share Analysis

Figure 30 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market Share, By Key Player (2019)

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Market Evaluation Framework, January 2017-June 2020

11.3.2 Product Launches & Approvals

Table 354 Product Launches & Approvals

11.3.3 Acquisitions

Table 355 Acquisitions

11.3.4 Agreements & Collaborations

Table 356 Agreements & Collaborations

11.3.5 Expansions

Table 357 Expansions

11.3.6 Other Developments

Table 358 Other Developments

12 Company Evaluation Matrix And Company Profiles

12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions And Methodology

12.1.1 Vendor Exclusion Criteria

12.1.2 Stars

12.1.3 Emerging Leaders

12.1.4 Pervasive

12.1.5 Emerging Companies

Figure 31 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping For Start-Ups (2019)

12.2.1 Progressive Companies

12.2.2 Starting Blocks

12.2.3 Responsive Companies

12.2.4 Dynamic Companies

Figure 32 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping For Start-Ups, 2019

13 Company Profiles

