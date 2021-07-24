2021 Artificial Lung Market Report- By Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape And Key Regions | ALung Technologies Inc

Artificial Lung Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Artificial Lung Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Artificial Lung Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2940622

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

ALung Technologies Inc

Belluscura Limited

Breethe, Inc.

Case Western Reserve University

enmodes GmbH

Lung Biotechnology PBC

MC3 Inc

McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Miromatrix Medical Inc

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc

U.S. Ann Arbor Healthcare System

and more..

Artificial Lung Market Report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Incontinence Devices pipeline products.

This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by a team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Artificial Lung under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Artificial Lung and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Artificial Lung under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2940622

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Artificial Lung Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Artificial Lung – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Artificial Lung – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Artificial Lung – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Artificial Lung – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Artificial Lung – Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Artificial Lung – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Artificial Lung Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Artificial Lung – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Artificial Lung Companies and Product Overview

5.1 ALung Technologies Inc Company Overview

5.1.1 ALung Technologies Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Breethe, Inc. Company Overview

5.2.1 Breethe, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.3 Case Western Reserve University Company Overview

5.3.1 Case Western Reserve University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.4 Lung Biotechnology PBC Company Overview

5.4.1 Lung Biotechnology PBC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.5 MC3 Inc Company Overview

5.5.1 MC3 Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.6 McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine Company Overview

5.6.1 McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.7 Miromatrix Medical Inc Company Overview

5.7.1 Miromatrix Medical Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.8 The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc Company Overview

5.8.1 The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.9 U.S. Ann Arbor Healthcare System Company Overview

5.9.1 U.S. Ann Arbor Healthcare System Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.10 University of Pittsburgh Company Overview

5.10.1 University of Pittsburgh Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

6 Artificial Lung- Recent Developments

6.1 Jul 11, 2019: ALung announces the achievement of a key milestone in the U.S. based VENT-AVOID trial and continued progress towards completion of the trial

6.2 May 08, 2019: ALung announces that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommends continuation of VENT-AVOID trial and reports that significant progress continues with their clinical trial programs

6.3 May 02, 2019: Organ bioprinting gets a breath of fresh air

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology

and more…