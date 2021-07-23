Wound Debridement Market: Key Segments, Share, Growth Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Forecast

The wound debridement market is projected to reach a value of USD 1,162 million by 2025 from USD 822 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetic and pressure ulcers, availability of reimbursement in developed economies, and increasing product approvals. However, the high cost of products is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

“Enzymatic debridement products accounted for the largest share of the wound debridement market in 2019.”

Based on product, the wound debridement market is categorized into enzymatic, autolytic, mechanical, surgical, ultrasonic, and others. The enzymatic debridement products segment is expected to command the largest share of the global wound debridement market in 2020. This is primarily attributed to factors such as their high efficacy in debriding and strong market penetration.

“Diabetic foot ulcers register the highest growth in the wound debridement market during the forecast period.”

Based on wound type, the market has been segmented into diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), venous leg ulcers (VLUs), pressure ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, burns, and other wounds. The DFUs segment is expected to offer growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing patient pool for the condition.

“North America will continue to dominate the wound debridement market during the forecast period.”

The wound debridement market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest market for wound debridement, followed by Europe. Growth in the North American market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, high penetration of enzymatic debridement products, and strong market player presence. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is driven by the presence of a large patient population and increasing awareness regarding advanced healthcare products.

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global wound debridement market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall wound debridement market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

