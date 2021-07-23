Healthcare supply chain management market: Key Segments, Share, Growth Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Forecast

The global healthcare supply chain management market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the adoption of GS1 system of standard in the healthcare industry globally, the emergence of cloud-based solutions, reduction in operational costs by improving the efficacy and increase in overall profitability. However, the high cost of implementation of supply chain management software is expected to restrict market growth to a certain extent.

SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (US), and Infor (US) were the leading players in the healthcare supply chain management market. Other major players include McKesson Corporation (US), TECSYS (US), Global Healthcare Exchange (US), Cardinal Health (US), Determine (US), Epicor (US), LLamasoft (US), Manhattan Associates (US), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software) (US), Cerner (US), Jump Technologies (US), LogiTag Systems (US), Harris Affinity (US), Premier (US), Accurate Info Soft (US), Hybrent (US), and Arvato Systems (Germany).

“Increased adoption of the software-based system is expected to enhance the growth of the market.”

Healthcare supply chain management systems are available as two components, software, and hardware. The software system is highly acceptable compared to hardware systems due to the increasing number of online purchases, improving business intelligence, and growing preference for eco-friendly logistics. This is said to enhance the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market in the forecast period.

“The cloud-based segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on delivery mode, the healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Though the on-premise segment holds the largest share in the market, the cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions help healthcare organizations share and integrate information from disparate locations; these solutions also offer minimum costs of installation and maintenance. Such advantages are driving market growth in this segment.

“Manufacturers are said to account for the largest share in the HSCM market, by the end-user.”

Based on the end user, the healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into manufacturers, providers, and distributors. Manufacturers have to cater to the increasing demand for products from their end-users. Owing to this, manufacturers mainly look for supply chain management solutions for transportation and warehouse management to ensure faster, more accurate, and more efficient functioning. This has resulted in an increased demand for supply chain management solutions in this segment.

“The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020–2025).”

North America is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the consolidation of hospitals, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness in the region. On the other hand, the European region is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by APAC and ROW.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 27%, and Tier 3: 21%

Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 27%, and Tier 3: 21% By Category (Demand-side): Hospitals: 74%, Healthcare Organizations: 26%

Hospitals: 74%, Healthcare Organizations: 26% By Designation: C-level: 40%, Director-level: 27%, and Managers: 23%

C-level: 40%, Director-level: 27%, and Managers: 23% By Region: North America: 41%, Europe: 29%, Asia: 23%, and the RoW: 13%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the healthcare supply chain management market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as component, delivery mode, end user, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.3.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.4 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Overview

4.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Component, 2020–2025

4.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Share, By End User & Region (2019)

4.4 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Pressure On Healthcare Providers To Improve Operational Efficiency And Profitability

5.2.1.2 Implementation Of The Udi Initiative By The Fda

5.2.1.3 Emergence Of Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.1.4 Adoption Of The Gs1 System Of Standards

5.2.1.5 Continuous Support In The Form Of Funding, Investments, And Partnerships

5.2.1.6 Large-Scale Drug Counterfeiting In The Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated With The Implementation And Maintenance Of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Mobile-Based Healthcare Supply Chain Management Solutions

5.2.3.2 Clinical And Supply Chain Integration

5.2.3.3 Ai And Analytics In The Healthcare Supply Chain

5.2.3.4 Blockchain In Healthcare Supply Chain Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Awareness On Supply Chain Management Tools

6 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Purchasing Management Software

6.2.1.1 Supply Management Software

6.2.1.1.1 Supply Management Solutions Are Being Widely Used To Monitor Supplier Performance

6.2.1.2 Procurement Software

6.2.1.2.1 Procurement Software Simplifies The Complex Purchasing Process And Has Thus Seen Strong Adoption

6.2.1.3 Capital Purchasing Software

6.2.1.3.1 Sophistication And Complexity Of Capital Purchasing Software Have Resulted In High Product Prices

6.2.1.4 Strategic Sourcing Software

6.2.1.4.1 Strategic Sourcing Software Plays A Vital Role In Reducing The Operational Costs Of Hospitals

6.2.1.5 Transportation Management Software

6.2.1.5.1 Increasing Demand For High-Quality Transportation Software To Drive The Growth Of This Market

6.2.2 Inventory Management Software

6.2.2.1 Order Management Software

6.2.2.1.1 Order Management Helps Avoid Delays In Production Processes As Well As Order Fulfillment

6.2.2.2 Warehouse Management Software

6.2.2.2.1 Advantages Of Warehouse Management Software To Support The Growth Of This Market

6.2.2.3 Consignment Management Software

6.2.2.3.1 North America To Show The Highest Demand For Consignment Management Software

6.2.2.4 Implant Management Software

6.2.2.4.1 Accurate Data Retrieval And Increased Patient Safety, Among Other Benefits, Are Driving The Use Of Implant Management Software

6.2.2.5 Tissue Management Software

6.2.2.5.1 Tissue Management Solutions Help Increase Operational Efficiency And Reduce Costs

6.3 Hardware

6.3.1 Barcodes & Barcode Scanners

6.3.1.1 Barcodes Play A Vital Role In Enhancing Supply Chain Management

6.3.2 Systems

6.3.2.1 Systems Are A Vital Part Of The Healthcare Supply Chain Management Process

6.3.3 Rfid Tags & Readers

6.3.3.1 Rfid As A Field Has Garnered Increasing Stakeholder Attention In Recent Years, Which Indicates Favorable Growth Prospects

6.3.4 Other Hardware Components

7 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premise Delivery

7.2.1 On-Premise Mode Holds The Largest Share But Is Expected To Grow At A Lesser Rate

7.3 Cloud-Based Delivery

8 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturers

8.2.1 Manufacturers Will Dominate The Market, By End User

8.3 Distributors

8.3.1 Mandates For The Use Of Electronic Systems And Solutions Have Boosted Market Growth

8.4 Providers

8.4.1 Need To Lower Costs And Increase Quality Support End-User Demand For Solutions

9 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 Regulatory Requirements, Hospital Consolidation, And Rising Disease Prevalence Drive Market Growth In The Us

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Implementation Of Strategies To Improve Healthcare Supply Chain Management

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Growing Focus On Cloud Computing And Big Data Showcase Potential For Market Growth In Germany

9.3.2 Uk

9.3.2.1 Government Support For Hcit Adoption Will Favor Market Growth In The Uk

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Strong Infrastructure And High Healthcare Expenditure Present Growth Opportunities For Scm In France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Shortage Of Staff And Equipment Due To Covid-19 Indicate The Potential For Adoption Of Scm Solutions

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Rising Geriatric Population And Covid-19 Prevalence Support The Market In Spain

9.3.6 Roe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Support And Collaborative Efforts For Asset Tracking In Japan Showcase Strong Growth

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Favorable Regulations And Covid-19 Pandemic Will Support The Drive To Enhance Current Scm Practices In China

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Increasing Geriatric Population And Growth Of The Healthcare Industry Will Ensure Demand For Scm Solutions

9.4.4 Roapac

9.5 Rest Of The World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2019)

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Key Partnerships And Collaborations

10.3.2 Key Product Launches

10.3.3 Key Acquisitions

10.3.4 Key Expansions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Oracle

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 Mnm View

11.2 Sap Se

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Offered

11.2.3 Recent Developments

11.2.4 Mnm View

11.3 Infor

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Offered

11.3.3 Recent Developments

11.3.4 Mnm View

11.4 Mckesson Corporation

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Offered

11.4.3 Recent Developments

11.5 Tecsys

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Offered

11.5.3 Recent Developments

11.6 Global Healthcare Exchange

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Offered

11.6.3 Recent Developments

11.7 Cardinal Health

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products & Services Offered

11.7.3 Recent Developments

11.8 Determine

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Offered

11.9 Epicor

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Offered

11.9.3 Recent Developments

11.10 Llamasoft

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Offered

11.10.3 Recent Developments

11.11 Manhattan Associates

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Offered

11.11.3 Recent Developments

11.12 Blue Yonder (Jda Software)

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Offered

11.12.3 Recent Developments

11.13 Cerner

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Offered

11.14 Jump Technologies

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Offered

11.14.3 Recent Developments

11.15 Logitag Systems

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Offered

11.15.3 Recent Developments

11.16 Harris Affinity

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Offered

11.16.3 Recent Developments

11.17 Premier

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Products Offered

11.17.3 Recent Developments

11.18 Accurate Info Soft

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Products Offered

11.19 Hybrent

11.19.1 Business Overview

11.19.2 Products Offered

11.19.3 Recent Developments

11.20 Arvato Systems

11.20.1 Business Overview

11.20.2 Products Offered

12 Appendix