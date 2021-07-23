Wearable healthcare devices market: Key Segments, Share, Growth Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Forecast

The global wearable healthcare devices market is projected to reach USD 46.6 billion by 2025 from USD 18.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the industry is driven primarily by factors such as increasing awareness of fitness and healthy lifestyles, development of technologically advanced products, growing geriatric population and subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, cost-containment in healthcare delivery, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks for uninterrupted healthcare services, increasing penetration of smartphones and the growing number of smart-phone based healthcare apps and growing preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers. However, patent protection of wearable healthcare devices, limited battery life and device design complexity may restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The key players operating in this market include Medtronic plc. (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Biotelemetry Inc.(US), Apple, Inc. (US), Dexcom Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories(US), Masimo Corporation(US), GE Healthcare(US), Bio-Beat Technologies (Israel), iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (US), VitalConnect (US), Minttihealth (US), Preventice Solutions, Inc. (US), CONTEC Medical Systems Co. Ltd (China), Biotricity Inc.(US), Verily Life Sciences.(US), Cyrcadia Asia Limited (Hong Kong ), ten3T healthcare (India), Fitbit, Inc. (US) , Garmin Ltd (Switzerland), Xiaomi Technologies (China), and Huawei Corporation (China). Product launches & approval, expansions, collaborations, agreements,partnerships,and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed by most players in this market.

“The general health and fitness segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period”

Based on applications, the wearable healthcare devices market is segmented into general health and fitness, remote patient monitoring, and home healthcare. In 2019, the general health and fitness segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This general health and fitness segment is expected to be the largest and fastest market segment in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus on physical fitness among people to improve their quality of life, coupled with the growing trend of tracking health progress on a continuous basis.

“Pharmacies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the wearable healthcare devices market in 2020”

Based on the distribution channel, the wearable healthcare devices market is segmented into pharmacies, online channels, and hypermarkets. In 2019, the pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of the market with the highest growth rate as well. The market is mainly driven by the increasing trend of self-monitoring and non-invasive monitoring and diagnosis have resulted in a substantial increase in the supply of wearable devices in pharmacies. This is driving the uptake of wearable devices among customers, as they have easy access to various wearable devices offered by a number of companies. Furthermore, pharmacies are widely perceived to sell authentic and reliable products, which has greatly driven consumer preference for this distribution channel. However, online channels are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing use of smartphones, a large number of online buying apps, and the wide spectrum of devices available online, among other factors.

“Consumer-grade wearable healthcare devices segment is expected to dominate the wearable healthcare devices market during the forecast period.”

Based on grade type, the wearable healthcare devices market is segmented into consumer-grade and clinical-grade wearable healthcare devices. The consumer-grade wearable healthcare devices segment dominated the market. In 2019, the consumer-grade wearable healthcare devices segment accounted for the largest share of the wearable healthcare devices market.Factors such as the increasing trend toward self-monitoring, ease of availability of consumer-grade wearable healthcare devices, and the comparatively low cost of consumer-grade devices as compared to clinical-grade devices are the major factors responsible for the large share of the consumer-grade wearable healthcare devices segment.

“North America is expected to dominate the wearable healthcare devices market in 2020”

North America, which includes the US and Canada,is estimated to account for the largest share of the wearable healthcare devices market.The large share of this region can primarily be attributed such as the increasing penetration of smartphones, growing geriatric population and the subsequent rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing healthcare costs, growing demand for better healthcare services, government initiatives to promote digital health, the robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks, and the growing awareness of self-health management.

Research Coverage

This report studies the wearable healthcare devices market based on the device type, application, product, grade type, distribution channel, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total wearable healthcare devices market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.

