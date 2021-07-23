Healthcare / Medical Simulation Market: Key Segments, Share, Growth Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Forecast

The global medical simulation market size is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2025. The limited access to live patients during training, advancements in medical education, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments, increasing focus on patient safety, and growing demand for virtual training due to current COVID-19 pandemic are the major factors driving the growth of the medical simulation industry. Moreover, factors such as increasing awareness about simulation education in emerging countries and shortage of healthcare personnel are creating lucrative opportunities for the market players.

“Laparoscopic surgical simulators segment to have the largest share during the forecast period.”

Laparoscopic surgical simulators accounted for the largest share of the interventional/surgical simulators market in 2019. The high adoption of simulation techniques in laparoscopy and technological innovations are responsible for the large percentage of this segment during the forecast period.

“Academic institutes segment to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.”

Based on end-user, the medical simulation market is segmented into academic institutes, military organizations, hospitals, and others. In 2019, the academic institute segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by hospitals and military organizations. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are the gradual shift of focus away from traditional learning, the advent of advanced simulation-based technologies, full utilization of simulation models in medical surgeries, increasing focus on minimizing errors, and cost-effectiveness of procedural training for medical physicians.

“APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by the increasing focus on medical education, training, & research, and the growing emphasis on patient safety and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Break of primary participants:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

– Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20% By Designation – C Level: 30%, Director Level: 55%, and Others: 15%

– C Level: 30%, Director Level: 55%, and Others: 15% By Region – North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 10%, and the Middle East & Africa:5%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various medical simulation companies and their adoption patterns in the market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global medical simulation market for different segments such as product, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Secondary Research

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Source

2.2.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation Approach

2.5 Market Share Estimation

2.5.1 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premuim Insights

4.1 Medical Simulation Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Medical Simulation Market, By Products & Services And Country (2019)

4.3 Medical Simulation Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Regional Mix: Medical Simulation Market

4.5 Medical Simulation Market: Developing Vs. Developed Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Limited Access To Live Patients During Training

5.2.1.2 Advancements In Medical Education

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand For Minimally Invasive Treatments

5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus On Patient Safety

5.2.1.5 Increasing Demand For Virtual Training Due To The Current Covid-19 Pandemic

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Availability Of Funds

5.2.2.2 Incomplete Mimicking Of The Medical Simulators

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Shortage Of Healthcare Personnel

5.2.3.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Simulation Education In Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost Of Simulators

5.2.4.2 Operational Challenges

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Use Of Virtual Reality (Vr) And Augmented Reality (Ar) In Medical Simulation

6.2.2 Race Towards Top Fidelity

6.2.3 Use Of Multidisciplinary Approach In The Development Of Simulators

6.2.4 Artificial Intelligence Used In Surgery Backed Up With Software

6.2.5 Hcit/Emr

7 Global Medical Simulation Market, By Products & Services

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medical Simulation Anatomical Models

7.2.1 Patient Simulators

7.2.1.1 High Fidelity Simulators

7.2.1.2 Medium Fidelity Simulators

7.2.1.3 Low Fidelity Simulators

7.2.2 Task Trainers

7.2.2.1 Inability Of Task Trainers To Imitate The Emotional Attributes Of Patients Is Expected To Hamper The Growth Of The Segment To An Extent

7.2.3 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

7.2.3.1 Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators

7.2.3.2 Gynecology Simulators

7.2.3.3 Cardiovascular Simulators

7.2.3.4 Orthopedic Surgical Simulators

7.2.3.5 Spine Surgical Simulators

7.2.3.6 Other Interventional/Surgical Simulators

7.2.4 Endovascular Simulators

7.2.4.1 Endovascular Simulators Help In Reducing Mortality Rates And Offer Shorter Recovery Periods For Patients As Compared To Vascular Procedures

7.2.5 Ultrasound Simulators

7.2.5.1 Poor Quality Of Image From Low Dynamics, Spatial Resolution And Signal To Noise Ratio Are Major Challenges In The Growth Of The Segment

7.2.6 Dental Simulators

7.2.6.1 Expanding Dental Tourism Industry Is Fueling The Demand For Dental Simulators

7.2.7 Eye Simulators

7.2.7.1 Increasing Incidence Of Eye Disorders Across The Globe Due To The Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population To Drive The Growth Of The Segment

7.3 Web-Based Simulation

7.4 Medical Simulation Software

7.4.1 Performance Recording Software

7.4.1.1 Complexity, Compromised System Integration, And Time Constraints Due To Manual Processes To Restrain The Growth Of This Market

7.4.2 Virtual Tutors

7.4.2.1 Virtual Reality Is Helping To Reduce Human Errors In The Medical Sector

7.5 Simulation Training Services

7.5.1 Vendor-Based Training

7.5.1.1 High Focus On Patient Safety In Actual Clinical Practices To Propel The Growth Of This Market

7.5.2 Educational Societies

7.5.2.1 Need For Proper Training And Authenticated Knowledge Is Driving The Growth Of This Market

7.5.3 Custom Consulting Services

7.5.3.1 Urgent Need To Curtail The Problems Faced Due To Traditional Medical Training Systems Is Propelling The Growth Of This Market

8 Global Medical Simulation Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Academic Institutes

8.2.1 Growing Need For Skilled Medical Professionals To Increase The Use Of Medical Simulatorsin Academic Institutions

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Increasing Number Of Covid-19 Patients And Rising Focus On Minimizing Errors Are Driving The Growth Of The Medical Simulation Market For Hospitals

8.4 Military Organizations

8.4.1 Increase In The Use Of Simulators To Explore New Methods For Overcomng Warfare Conditions Is Propelling The Growth Of This Market.

8.5 Other End Users

9 Global Medical Simulation Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Virtual Tutors Due To Current Covid-19 Pandemic Among Other Factors, Longer Life Expectancy And The Baby Boomer Generation, Resulting In Higher Healthcare Spending.

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increase In Funding, Surgical Capacity, And Number Of Treatment Programs In Some Provinces Of Canada, Especially Ontario, To Drive The Growth Of The Market

9.3 Urope

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 High Healthcare Spending To Be Key Driver For Market Growth In Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Mandate To Provide All Surgical Residents With Simulation Training In France To Boost The Market Growth

9.3.3 Uk

9.3.3.1 Increasing Government Healthcare Expenditure And Rising Number Of Healthcare Simulation Centers And Hospitals Are Fueling The Growth Of The Medical Simulation Market In The Uk

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Growing Burden Of Several Diseases And Shortage Of Healthcare Workforce Are Expected To Increase The Demand For Simulation-Based Training

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest Of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Increasing Demand For Virtual Tutors, Mannequins, And Technologically Advanced Simulators Is Major Reason For The Growth Of This Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Simulated Training Can Provide Both Medical Students And Patients A Safe Environment For Practice And Errors, Which In Turn Will Drive The Market For Medical Simulation In China

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Patient Safety Issues Among General Public, And Rising Need To Bridge The Gap Between Requirement And Opportunities For Training

9.4.4 Est Of Asia-Pacific (Roapac)

9.4.5 Latin America

9.4.6 Brazil

9.4.6.1 High Incidence Of Chronic Diseases To Drive The Demand For Medical Simulation Market

9.4.7 Mexico

9.4.7.1 Disruptive Technologies And Private–Public Partnerships To Evolve Healthcare In The Country

9.4.8 Rest Of Latin America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.2.1 Cae (Canada)

10.2.2 3d Systems (Us)

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Emerging Companies

10.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4 Competitive Situations And Trends

10.4.1 New Product Launch

10.4.2 Partnerships, Agreements, And Collaborations

10.4.3 Acquisitions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cae Inc.