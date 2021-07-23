Risk-based Monitoring Software Market: Key Segments, Share, Growth Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Forecast

The RBM software market is expected to reach USD 511 million by 2025 from USD 273 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The RBM software market has witnessed various advancements in products and their approvals to meet the needs of the pharmaceutical research and development industry worldwide.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3277761

Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the cost and time efficiency of RBM solutions, rising number of clinical trials, and increasing government funding and grants to support clinical trials

Oracle (US), Medidata Solutions (US), and Parexel International Corporation (US) were the leading players in the RBM software market.

“The Enterprise RBM Software segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.”

Based on type, the RBM software market is segmented into Enterprise RBM Software and Site RBM Software. In 2020, the Enterprise RBM Software segment is expected to command the largest share of the RBM software market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the widespread adoption of enterprise RBM software by end-users as it allows all authorized professionals to have access to clinical trial data and metrics placed at a centralized location.

“The software component segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.”

Based on the component, the RBM software market is segmented into Software and Services. In 2020, the software segment is expected to command the largest share of the RBM software market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing R&D expenditure in the life science and clinical research industries, increasing number of clinical trials, and rising customer base

“The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.”

Based on end-user, the RBM software market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, medical device companies, and other end users. In 2020, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to command the largest share of the RBM software market. The increasing R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is the major factor driving the growth of this end-user segment.

“The Asia Pacific region to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Geographically, North America dominated the global RBM software market in 2020. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include increasing government funding to support clinical trials, the presence of less stringent regulatory guidelines as compared to developed nations, a large patient base, low operating costs for conducting clinical trials, shortage of trial volunteers in Europe and North America, and the growing number of pharmaceutical companies and CROs in the region.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type : Tier I: 55%, Tier II: 25%, Tier III: 20%

: Tier I: 55%, Tier II: 25%, Tier III: 20% By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, Others: 40%

C-Level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, Others: 40% By Region:North America: 20%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific : 40%, RoW: 15%

Research Coverage

This report studies the RBM software market based on type, component, delivery mode, end-user, and region. The report also studies the different factors (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities) affecting the market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the RBM software market, and their drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the RBM software and garner greater market shares.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3277761

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Scope

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Sources

2.1.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.1.4 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation (Approach 1)

2.1.5 Market Estimation Using Parent Market Size (Approach 2)

2.2 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

2.3 Assumptions Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Risk-Based Monitoring Software: Market Overview

4.2 Risk-Based Monitoring Software Market Share, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.3 Risk-Based Monitoring Software Market Share, By Component, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Risk-Based Monitoring Software Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Cost And Time Efficiency Of Rbm Solutions

5.2.1.2 Rising Number Of Clinical Trials

5.2.1.3 Increasing Government Funding And Grants To Support Clinical Trials

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Implementation Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Outsourcing Of Clinical Trial Processes To Cros

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals For Operating Rbm Solutions

6 Risk-Based Monitoring Software Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enterprise Rbm Software

6.2.1 Enterprise Rbm Software Dominates The Rbm Software Market

6.3 Site Rbm Software

6.3.1 Site Rbm Software Offers Improved Trial Management

7 Risk-Based Monitoring Software Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Growing Adoption Of Clinical Trial Management Solutions To Support Market Growth

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Need For Continuous Upgrade Of Rbm Software Products Has Increased The Demand For Services

8 Risk-Based Monitoring Software Market, By Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Web-Based (On-Demand)

8.2.1 Advantages Such As Easy Access & Reduction In Costs To Support Market Growth

8.3 Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise)

8.3.1 On-Premise Models Minimize Risks Associated With Data Breaches And External Attacks

8.4 Cloud-Based (Saas)

8.4.1 Increasing Adoption Of Cloud-Based Solutions To Drive Market Growth

9 Risk-Based Monitoring Software Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.2.1 Increased Pharmaceutical R&D Spending To Drive Market Growth

9.3 Contract Research Organizations (Cros)

9.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing Of Clinical Research Activities By Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, And Medical Device Companies To Drive Market Growth

9.4 Medical Device Companies

9.4.1 Government Funding To Support Market Growth

9.5 Other End Users

10 Risk-Based Monitoring Software Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 The Us Holds The Largest Share Of The North American Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Funding To Boost Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Initiatives To Boost Digital Health To Propel Market Growth

10.3.2 Uk

10.3.2.1 Favorable R&D Scenario In The Country To Boost The Adoption Of Rbm Software

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Lack Of Sufficient Funding To Restrain Market Growth In France

10.3.4 Roe

10.4 Apac

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Increased Pharmaceutical R&D Spending To Drive Market Growth

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Scenario In Japan To Restrain Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Favorable Pharmaceutical R&D Scenario To Drive The Adoption Of Rbm Software

10.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest Of The World

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

11.4.2 Funding

11.4.3 Acquisitions

11.4.4 Partnerships

11.4.5 Collaborations

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.2 Medidata Solutions

12.3 Parexel (Acquired By Pamplona Capital Management)

12.4 Bioclinica

12.5 Bio-Optronics

12.6 Ibm

12.7 Datatrak

12.8 Veeva Systems

12.9 Dsg

12.10 Mastercontrol

12.11 Ert

12.12 Forte Research Systems

12.13 Mednet Solutions

12.14 Arisglobal

12.15 Anju Software

12.16 Axisit

12.17 Techsol Corporation

12.18 Openclinica

12.19 Crf Health

12.20 Covance Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details