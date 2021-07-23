Ostomy care market: Key Segments, Share, Growth Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Forecast

The ostomy care market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025 from USD 2.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Globally, the population of individuals aged 60 years and above is expected to increase from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion by 2050 (Source: UN Population Division). The rising geriatric population is considered as one of the major factors driving the growth of the ostomy care industry, as the incidence of bladder cancer and colorectal cancer is high among geriatric individuals. Thus, the rising geriatric population, coupled withthe growing number of awareness programs to educate patients regarding the use of ostomy products,are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, discomfort and other issues associated with the use of ostomy bags and the growing adoption of alternative treatments are the key factors limiting the growth of this market.

The major players in the ostomy care market include Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Hollister Incorporated (US), ConvaTec Group plc (UK), B. Braun (Germany), ALCARE Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nu-Hope (US), Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company (US), Welland Medical Limited (UK), Baohe Ostomy Care (China), Flexicare Medical Limited (UK), Cymed (US), Schena Ostomy Technologies, Inc. (US), Perma-Type Company Inc. (US), 3M (US), Smith & Nephew (US), and Salts Healthcare (UK), among others.

“The ostomy accessories segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.”

The ostomy accessories market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing skin problems due to frequent removal and re-application of skin barrier of ostomy bags and rising awareness about the care of peristomal skin.

“The two-piece bags segment expected to be the largest segment in 2019.”

By ostomy bag type, the ostomy care market is segmented into one-piece, two-piece, and skin barrier. Two-piece bags are expected to hold the largest share of the market in terms of volume in 2019.The major share of the segment is attributed to the advantages of these bags over one-piece bags and a rising number of ileostomy procedures.

“Asia Pacific expected to register the highest growth rate in the ostomy care market.”

The ostomy care industry is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Awareness initiatives by public and private organizations, a large patient population base for target diseases, and the rising geriatric population are the key factors driving the market growth. In addition, several market players are focusing on strengthening their distribution networks in APAC markets to capitalize on the growth opportunities in this region, are expected to boost the growth of this region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3– 21%

Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3– 21% By Designation: C-level–47%, Director-level–33%, and Others–20%

C-level–47%, Director-level–33%, and Others–20% By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%

Research Coverage

This report studies the stoma/ostomy care market based on the product, end user,and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions(and the respective countries in these regions).

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the ostomy care market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the ostomy care market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research and development activities and new product launches in the ostomy care industry

Detailed insights on research and development activities and new product launches in the ostomy care industry Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets, by product, end user, and region

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets, by product, end user, and region Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, recent developments in the ostomy care market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, recent developments in the ostomy care market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the ostomy care market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Product-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Epidemiology-Based Market Size Estimation

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Limitations And Assumptions

2.4.1 Assumptions For The Study

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Ostomy Care Market Overview

4.2 North America: Ostomy Care Bags Value Market, By Surgery Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4.3 Asia Pacific: Ostomy Accessories Value Market Share, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Ostomy Care Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Target Patient Population

5.2.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.3 Growing Number Of Awareness Programs To Educate Patients Regarding The Use Of Ostomy Products

5.2.1.4 Favorable Reimbursement System In Developed Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Discomfort And Other Issues Associated With The Use Of Ostomy Bags

5.2.2.2 Growing Adoption Of Alternative Treatments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities Offered By Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Growing Internet Usage For Online Sales Of Ostomy Products

5.2.3.3 Growing Medical Tourism In Asian Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Disparities In Reimbursement For Ostomy Supplies In Emerging Countries

6 Ostomy Care Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ostomy Bags

6.2.1 Ostomy Bags Market, By Surgery Type

6.2.1.1 Colostomy

6.2.1.1.1 A Large Number Of Colostomies Performed To Drive Market Growth

6.2.1.2 Ileostomy

6.2.1.2.1 Increasing Incidence Of Ulcerative Colitis And Crohn’s Disease To Support Market Growth

6.2.1.3 Urostomy

6.2.1.3.1 Urostomies Are Commonly Performed For The Treatment Of Bladder Cancer

6.2.2 Ostomy Bags Market, By Type

6.2.2.1 Skin Barriers

6.2.2.1.1 New Product Developments To Support Market Growth

6.2.2.2 Two-Piece Systems

6.2.2.2.1 High Cost Of Two-Piece Systems To Hamper Market Growth

6.2.2.3 One-Piece Systems

6.2.2.3.1 Issues Associated With The Use Of These Products To Hamper The Market Growth

6.2.3 Ostomy Bags Market, By Usability

6.2.3.1 Drainable Bags

6.2.3.1.1 Advantages Offered By These Products Are Contributing To The Large Share Of This Segment

6.2.3.2 Closed-End Bags

6.2.3.2.1 Closed-End Bags Are Designed For One-Time Use

6.2.4 Ostomy Bags Market, By Shape Of Skin Barrier

6.2.4.1 Flat Base Bags

6.2.4.1.1 Flat Base Bags Segment Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2019

6.2.4.2 Convex Bags

6.2.4.2.1 These Bags Are Recommended For Patients With An Irregular Stoma

6.3 Ostomy Care Accessories

6.3.1 Pastes & Powders

6.3.1.1 These Products Protect The Skin, Fill In Any Uneven Surface, And Increase The Wear Time Of Ostomy Products

6.3.2 Creams

6.3.2.1 Creams Help In Adding Moisture To Dry Skin Caused Due To The Application And Removal Of Skin Barriers

6.3.3 Cleansers

6.3.3.1 Cleansers Are Designed To Clean The Skin Around The Stoma

6.3.4 Deodorants

6.3.4.1 Deodorants Help In Reducing Odor Emanation

6.3.5 Other Accessories

7 Ostomy Care Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Home Care Settings

7.2.1 Home Care Settings Are The Largest End Users Of Ostomy Products

7.3 Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

7.3.1 Large Number Of Ostomy Procedures Performed In Hospitals Is Supporting The Growth Of This Segment

8 Ostomy Care Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.1.1 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario To Support Market Growth

8.2.2 Uk

8.2.2.1 Rising Patient Population To Support The Adoption Of Ostomy Products In The Country

8.2.3 France

8.2.3.1 Growing Initiatives By The Government To Propel Market Growth

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.4.1 Initiatives By Private And Government Organizations To Raise Awareness About Ostomy Care Is The Major Factor Driving Market Growth In Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.5.1 Growing Geriatric Population Has Resulted In The Increasing Number Of Ostomy Procedures Performed In The Country

8.2.6 Rest Of Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Us

8.3.1.1 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario For Ostomy Supplies To Support Market Growth In The Us

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 A Surge In The Incidence Of Target Diseases And Favorable Government Guidelines To Support Market Growth

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.1.1 Rising Number Of Cancer Cases To Fuel Market Growth

8.4.2 China

8.4.2.1 Increasing Patient Pool And Government Initiatives For Healthcare Development Are Fueling Market Growth

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Rising Patient Population Is Propelling Market Growth

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.4.1 Government Initiatives To Support Market Growth

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.5.1 Increasing Research And Developmental Activities In The Country To Drive Market Growth

8.4.6 Rest Of Apac

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.1.1 Growing Adoption Of Healthcare Insurance In The Country To Support Market Growth

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.2.1 Increasing Awareness Programs Are Fueling The Market Growth

8.5.3 Rest Of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure And Increasing Public-Private Investments To Drive Market Growth In The Mea Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Product Launches

9.3.2 Acquisitions

9.3.3 Agreements

9.3.4 Expansions

9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

9.4.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2019)

9.4.2 Visionary Leaders

9.4.3 Innovators

9.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

9.4.5 Emerging Companies

10 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Mnm View)*

10.1 3m

10.2 Alcare Co., Ltd.

10.3 B. Braun

10.4 Baohe Ostomy Care

10.5 Coloplast A/S

10.6 Convatec Group Plc

10.7 Cymed

10.8 Flexicare Medical Limited

10.9 Hollister Incorporated

10.10 Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company

10.11 Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc.

10.12 Perma-Type Company, Inc.

10.13 Schena Ostomy Technologies, Inc.

10.14 Smith & Nephew

10.15 Welland Medical Limited

10.16 Other Companies

10.16.1 Salts Healthcare

10.16.2 Torbot Group, Inc.

10.16.3 Fortis Medical Products

10.16.4 Safe N Simple

10.16.5 Prowess Care

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Mnm View Might Not Be Captured In Case Of Unlisted Companies.