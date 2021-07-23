Veterinary monitoring equipment market: Key Segments, Share, Growth Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Forecast

The veterinary monitoring equipment market is projected to reach USD 570 million by 2025 from USD 326 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.8%. The increasing focus on animal health among pet owners and the growing prevalence of diseases among companion animals are the key factors driving market growth. Also, the growing companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, growing animal health expenditure, and the rising number of veterinary practitioners & income levels in developed economies are aiding the adoption of veterinary monitoring equipment.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3282397

The prominent players in the veterinary monitoring equipment market are Smiths Group plc. (UK), DRE Veterinary (US), Digicare Biomedical Technology (US), Midmark Corporation (US), Medtronic plc. (Ireland), Bionet America, Inc. (Korea), SonoScape Medical Corporation (China), Hallowell EMC (US), MinXray, Inc. (US), Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd. (UK), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Nonin Medical, Inc. (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Covetrus, Inc. (US), Vetland Medical Sales & Services LLC (US), Masimo Corporation (US), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (UK), Vetronic Services (UK), and IMV Technologies (France).

“The vital sign monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of type, the veterinary monitoring equipment market segmented into vital sign monitors, anesthesia monitors, capnography & oximetry systems, ECG & EKG monitors, MRI systems, and other equipment. The vital sign monitors segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the veterinary monitoring equipment market during the forecast period. The need for such monitors to decipher the overall health of the patient during regular check-ups, surgical procedures, pre-or post-surgery, and during anesthetic use is expected to support market growth.

“The small companion animals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on animal type, the veterinary monitoring equipment market is segmented into small companion animals, large animals, and other animals (zoo animals, aquatic animals, and exotic animals). Small companion animals are further segmented into dogs, cats, and other small companion animals. Large animals are subsegmented into equines and other large animals. The small companion animals segment will continue to dominate the market by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of companion animals, increased focus on safety, increased expenditure on animal health and preventive care, aging pet population, and advancements in animal health products are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

“APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Although, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global veterinary monitoring equipment market in 2018, the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large domesticated animal population, growth in pet adoption, increasing awareness about animal health, growing per capita animal health expenditure (especially in India and China), and the large market for livestock farming are propelling the growth of the APAC market.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3– 20%

Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3– 20% By Designation: C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, and Others–40%

C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, and Others–40% By Region: North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–3%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various veterinary monitoring equipment and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the veterinary monitoring equipment market and its sub segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the veterinary monitoring equipment market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the veterinary monitoring equipment market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the veterinary monitoring equipment market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the veterinary monitoring equipment market Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the veterinary monitoring equipment market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the veterinary monitoring equipment market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=3282397

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition & Scope

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Ranking Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market Overview

4.2 European Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type

4.3 Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market, By Region (2017–2025)

4.5 Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth In The Companion Animal Population

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand For Pet Insurance & Growing Animal Health Expenditure

5.2.1.3 Growth In The Number Of Veterinary Practitioners And Income Levels In Developed Economies

5.2.1.4 Growing Prevalence Of Animal Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Pet Care Costs

5.2.2.2 Alternatives To Animal Testing

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Wearable Monitoring Systems For Animals

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Animal Health Awareness And Inadequate Animal Testing Infrastructure In Several Countries

5.2.4.2 Shortage Of Veterinarians In Emerging Markets

5.2.5 Market Trends

5.2.5.1 Rising Adoption Of Wearable Devices & Telemedicine

5.2.5.2 Growing Size Of Veterinary Businesses

6 Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Vital Sign Monitors

6.2.1 With Increasing Importance Of Continuous Monitoring, A Number Of Players Are Launching Cost-Efficient And Smarter Systems—Key Drivers For Growth

6.3 Capnography & Oximetry Systems

6.3.1 Trend Of Wearable Monitors And Development Of Innovative Products Are Aiding Market Growth

6.4 Anesthesia Monitors

6.4.1 Increasing Monitoring Of Patients During Surgical Or Invasive Procedures Is Driving The Adoption Of Anesthesia Monitors

6.5 Ecg & Ekg Monitors

6.5.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Cvds Among Companion Animals Is Leading To The Rising Use Of Ecg & Ekg Monitors

6.6 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Mri) Systems

6.6.1 Efficient Imaging Of The Brain And Spinal Injuries Is Driving The Demand For These Systems In Veterinary Hospitals

6.7 Other Veterinary Monitoring Equipment

7 Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market, By Target Area

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Weight & Temperature Monitoring

7.2.1 Wearable Monitors For Weight & Temperature Measurement Are Gaining Wide Recognition

7.3 Multi-Parameter Monitoring

7.3.1 Use Of Monitors In Various Critical Settings For Therapeutic Interventions Will Drive Market Growth

7.4 Cardiology

7.4.1 Growth In The Aging Pet Population And Obesity Have Driven The Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases In Animals

7.5 Respiratory Disorders

7.5.1 Rising Incidence Of Respiratory Disorders Will Increase The Adoption Of Monitoring Equipment

7.6 Neurology

7.6.1 Need For Continuous Monitoring To Avoid Health Deterioration Is Driving The Growth Of This Segment

7.7 Other Target Areas

8 Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market, By Animal Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Companion Animals

8.2.1 Dogs

8.2.1.1 Rising Population And The Growing Adoption Of Dogs Are Expected To Support Market Growth

8.2.2 Cats

8.2.2.1 Growing Focus On Annual Checkups Is Expected To Drive Market Growth

8.2.3 Other Small Companion Animals

8.3 Large Animals

8.3.1 Equines

8.3.1.1 Increasing Awareness And Research On Equine Health Are Expected To Aid Market Growth

8.3.2 Other Large Animals

8.4 Other Animals

9 Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Veterinary Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

9.2.1 Veterinary Clinics & Diagnostic Centers Are The Largest End Users Of Veterinary Monitoring Equipment

9.3 Veterinary Hospitals

9.3.1 Increase In Pet Care Expenditure Is Expected To Stimulate The Growth Of This Segment

9.4 Research Institutes

9.4.1 Use Of Anesthesia During Research Is Increasing The Adoption Of Monitoring Equipment In Research Institutes

10 Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 The Us Dominates The North American Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Slow Economic Growth In Canada Has Severely Affected Its Share In The North American Market

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Is The Fastest-Growing Market For Veterinary Monitoring Equipment In Europe

10.3.2 Uk

10.3.2.1 Increasing Pet Ownership Is Expected To Drive Market Growth

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Technological Advancements Provide Attractive Growth Opportunities For Market Players To Invest In The Country

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Need To Curb Zoonotic Diseases In Livestock Will Contribute To The Demand For Monitoring Equipment

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Increasing Animal Health Expenditure Is A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest Of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Dominates The Apac Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rising Demand For Imported Breeds Is Driving Pet Adoption In The Country

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Rising Livestock Animal Population And Growing Awareness Will Contribute To Market Growth In India

10.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Growing Animal Health Awareness & Need To Maintain Livestock Health Are Driving Market Growth

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Availability Of Funding To Promote Animal Healthcare In The Region Is Supporting Market Growth

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Situation And Trends

11.4.1 Expansions

11.4.2 Other Strategies

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dre Veterinary

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.3 Competitive Analysis

12.2 Smiths Group Plc

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Products Offered

12.2.3 Competitive Analysis

12.3 Digicare Biomedical Technology

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Products Offered

12.3.3 Competitive Analysis

12.4 Midmark Corporation

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Products Offered

12.4.3 Recent Developments

12.4.4 Competitive Analysis

12.5 Covetrus, Inc.

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Products Offered

12.5.3 Recent Developments

12.5.4 Competitive Analysis

12.6 Medtronic Plc

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Products Offered

12.7 Bionet America, Inc.

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Products Offered

12.8 Sonoscape Medical Corporation

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Products Offered

12.9 Hallowell Emc

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Products Offered

12.10 Minxray, Inc.

12.10.1 Business Overview

12.10.2 Products Offered

12.11 Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.

12.11.1 Business Overview

12.11.2 Products Offered

12.11.3 Recent Developments

12.12 Esaote S.P.A

12.12.1 Business Overview

12.12.2 Products Offered

12.12.3 Recent Developments

12.13 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

12.13.1 Business Overview

12.13.2 Products Offered

12.13.3 Recent Developments

12.14 Nonin Medical Inc.

12.14.1 Business Overview

12.14.2 Products Offered

12.15 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.15.1 Business Overview

12.15.2 Products Offered

12.16 Other Major Companies

12.16.1 Vetland Medical Sales & Services Llc

12.16.2 Masimo Corporation

12.16.3 Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.

12.16.4 Vetronic Services

12.16.5 Imv Technologies

13 Appendix

13.1 Insights From Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customizations

13.5 Related Reports

13.6 Author Details