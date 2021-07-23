veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market: Key Segments, Share, Growth Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Forecast

The global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9%. The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases among companion and livestock animals and the growing need for rapid disease detection are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of veterinary imaging instruments is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Prominent players in the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market are Zoetis, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Heska Corporation (US), Virbac (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Woodley Equipment Company (UK), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), AniPOC, Ltd. (UK), Carestream Health, Inc. (a part of ONEX Corporation) (Canada), NeuroLogica Corporation (a part of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.) (South Korea), and FUJIFILM SonoSite (a part of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation) (Japan).

“The consumables segment dominates the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market.”

Based on product, the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of the consumables segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for the rapid detection of diseases, the growing prevalence of animal zoonotic diseases, and growth in the companion animal population worldwide. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“By technology, the clinical biochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market in 2018.”

On the basis of technology, the veterinary point-of-care diagnostic kits & analyzers market has been segmented into immunodiagnostics, clinical biochemistry, hematology, urinalysis, molecular diagnostics, and other technologies. The clinical biochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostic kits & analyzers market in 2018. The higher preference for advanced clinical diagnostic products by veterinarians and pet owners and the wide applications of this technology are contributing to the large share of this market.

“The Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the rapidly increasing animal population, growing adoption of veterinary diagnostic products, and rising demand for animal-derived food products.

