Ambulatory Surgical Centers market: Key Segments, Share, Growth Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Forecast

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 from 2.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period. There is a growing inclination across the globe towards the adoption of healthcare IT technologies due to the increasing need to deliver quality care to patients while curtailing escalating healthcare costs. These robust IT solutions are designed to streamline workflow in healthcare systems, reduce expenses, and facilitate compliance with stringent regulatory guidelines.

Prominent players in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market are Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Change Healthcare (US), Optum (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Athenahealth, Inc. (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Cognizant (US), Dell Technologies (US), and CVS Health (US).

By-products and services, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market in 2018

Based on products and services, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. In 2019, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. The need to control the increasing healthcare costs and improve efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors are major driver that propels the demand for healthcare provider solutions.

By components, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on components, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This is due to the introduction of complex software, the need for integration and interoperability of software, the growing demand for consulting and outsourcing of various healthcare processes such as revenue cycle management, EHR management, and fraud detection.

By end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market in 2019

Based on end-user, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. In 2018, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. This is attributed to government initiatives to improve the quality of patient care and the need to control growing healthcare costs & improve the efficiency of healthcare services.

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments, such as products & service, components, end users, and region. It also covers competitive leadership mapping, which helps in analyzing the position of key market players as visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic players, and emerging players. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

