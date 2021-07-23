Global Mercury Battery Sales Market Report- Statistical Analysis, Business Opportunity | Energizer, Duracell, Hitachi Maxell

Global Mercury Battery Sales Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Global Mercury Battery Sales Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Global Mercury Battery Sales Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

– Energizer

– Duracell

– Hitachi Maxell

– SAFT

– Panasonic

– Toshiba

– Vitzrocell

– Ultralife

– EVE Energy

– FDK

– Tadiran

– EnerSys Ltd

A mercury battery (also called mercuric oxide battery, mercury cell, button cell, or Ruben-Mallory[1]) is a non-rechargeable electrochemical battery, a primary cell. Mercury batteries use a reaction between mercuric oxide and zinc electrodes in an alkaline electrolyte. The voltage during discharge remains practically constant at 1.35 volts, and the capacity is much greater than that of a similarly sized zinc carbon battery. Mercury batteries were used in the shape of button cells for watches, hearing aids, cameras and calculators, and in larger forms for other applications.

For a time during and after World War II, batteries made with mercury became a popular power source for portable electronic devices. Due to the content of toxic mercury and environmental concerns about its disposal, the sale of mercury batteries is now banned in many countries. Both ANSI and IEC have withdrawn their standards for mercury batteries.

The global Mercury Battery market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027. The global Mercury Battery market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mercury Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

– Button Cells

– Cylindrical Types

Segment by Application

– Consumer Electronics

– Household Electric Appliances

– Industry

– Medical Equipment

– Other

The Mercury Battery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Mercury Battery market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

