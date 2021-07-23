Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size, Insights, Trends & Outlook 2020-2027

The global unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to be valued at USD 3,951.1 million by 2027 from USD 2,343.1 million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.7% through the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.

Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyze and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.

The report on global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders’ product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the fastest pace over the forecast period. In terms of sales, China contributed to the largest market share of military unmanned ground vehicles due to increased investment in the military & defence industry.

Key participants include Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Autonomous Solutions, ICOR Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cobham PLC, RE2 Inc., QinetiQ, BAE Systems, and Nexter System, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned ground vehicle market on the basis of operation mode, mobility, system, size, application, and region:

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous

Remotely Operated

Tethered

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wheeled

Tracked

Legged

Hybrid

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Payloads

Navigation System

Controller System

Power System

Others

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large

Medium

Small

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Military

Law Enforcement

Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Surging demand in commercial applications

4.2.2.2. Growing demand in homeland security

4.2.2.3. Growing demand in ISR operations

4.2.2.4. Increased R&D investment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of unmanned ground vehicle

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market By Operation Mode Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Operation Mode Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Autonomous

5.1.2. Remotely Operated

5.1.3. Tethered

Continued…