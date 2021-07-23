UK Laundry and Cleaning Market Report- Global Industry Analysis | Home Bargains, Poundland

United Kingdom (UK) Laundry and Cleaning (Homewares) Market to 2025 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the Laundry & Cleaning market (including forecasts up to 2025), the major players, the main trends, consumer attitudes and COVID-19 consumer research. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, market sizes and forecasts, retailer market shares, consumer data and outlook. The report focuses on the following sub-categories: mops & buckets, brooms & brushes, cloths & dusters, cleaning bins & storage, drying, ironing, and laundry baskets & bins. The consumer data is derived from two pieces of consumer research. The first was undertaken over May 2019 and the second over July 2020. 2,000 nationally representative UK consumers were interviewed for each survey.

COVID-19 will have a material impact on Laundry & Cleaning in 2020. Bigger-ticket products with longer replacement cycles will underperform, with Drying and Ironing set to decline the most, dragging down the overall Laundry & Cleaning market. But, the essential nature of Cleaning products will offset some losses, with Cleaning Cloths & Dusters, Mops & Buckets and Brooms & Brushes, all set to outperform.

Scope of this Report-

– The Laundry & Cleaning market will experience single-digit decline in 2020. It will marginally outperform the overall Household market, as consumers seek more sterile surroundings during the pandemic.

– B&M, Wilko, Home Bargains, and Poundland all appear in the top 10 retailers in terms of market share. B&M holds the largest share; the discounter was a beneficiary of essential stores remaining open this year, and its widespread presence across the UK meant that it was a convenient choice.

– Of those that plan to purchase a Laundry & Cleaning product in the next six months, the majority would consider doing so at a physical store. However, retailers must ensure that staff enforce social distancing and hygiene measures to ease consumer concerns.

– Retailers should take style, not just practicality, into consideration when choosing which Laundry & Cleaning products to stock.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

