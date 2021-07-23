UK Bathroom Accessories Market Report- Size and Forecast 2027 | Top Key Players –Dunelm, Home Bargains

UK Bathroom Accessories Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This UK Bathroom Accessories Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the UK Bathroom Accessories Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Asda

B&M

Argos

Dunelm

Home Bargains

Wilko

Amazon

Tesco

IKEA

Homebase

United Kingdom (UK) Homewares – Bathroom Accessories, 2020-2025 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the Bathroom Accessories market (including forecasts of market size and growth up to 2025), the major players, the main trends, consumer attitudes and COVID-19 consumer research. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: market sizes and forecasts, retailer market shares, consumer data and outlook. The report focuses on the following sub-categories: bath/shower accessories, sink/toilet accessories, storage and bins and other accessories. Consumer data is based on our 2019 Bathroom Accessories survey and HRS Coronavirus Bathroom Accessories survey conducted in 2020. 2,000 nationally representative UK consumers were interviewed for both surveys.

The Bathroom Accessories market is predicted to grow over the next 5 years, with online set to hold a greater share of the market by 2025. General merchandisers will continue to hold the greatest proportion of the Bathroom Accessories market as consumers seek to trade down for small-ticket items from value players. Bathroom Storage & Bins will achieve the highest growth over the next two years as the trend of organisation and minimalism drives demand.

Scope of this Report-

– Covid-19 hinders Bathroom Accessories market due to reduced discretionary spend, store closures and declining housing transactions. However, the market is set to return to growth in 2021 as housing transactions recover and consumers return to physical stores and make impulse purchases

– The pandemic acted as a catalyst for online bathroom spend in 2020 and this trend will continue through to 2025

– Bathroom Accessories shoppers are price conscious and this impacts their retailer choice

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Discover what will drive growth in the Bathroom Accessories market out to 2025 to help form an effective growth strategy and target investment to high-performance categories

– Understand how consumer shopping habits are changing as a result of the pandemic

– Gain insight into retailer shares of the Bathroom Accessories market and understand the customer profile for each retailer

– Obtain a deeper understanding of how to engage Bathroom Accessories shoppers, helping you to draw in new customers

Table of Contents

KEY FINDINGS

Covid-19 knocks Bathroom Accessories market

Online will hold a greater proportion of the market by 2025

Instore remains the most popular channel during the pandemic

Bathroom Accessories’ shoppers are price conscious

THE MARKET

Overall sector size and growth

Sector size and growth: bath/shower accessories

Sector size and growth: sink/toilet accessories

Sector size and growth: storage & bins

Sector size and growth: other accessories

Category growth & size: 2020-2022

Online sales penetration

Channels of distribution

THE RETAILERS

Retailer market shares

Retailer profiles

THE CONSUMER

COVID-19 ANALYSIS

Penetration

Retailer usage

Drivers of retailer usage

Online shopping satisfaction

Reasons for avoiding stores

Opinions on COVID-19 and Bathroom Accessories

Channel usage when purchasing

Retailer usage

LONGER-TERM CONSUMER INSIGHT

Background

Overall Bathroom Accessories

Bath/Shower Accessories

Sink/Toilet Accessories

Storage & Bins

Other Accessories

Penetration by product

Opinions on Bathroom Accessories

Average spend by product subcategory

Research process

Purchase motivation

Retailer usage

Conversion rates

Drivers of retailer choice

Things retailers should improve on

Channel usage

Online fulfilment

Opinions on online purchasing

Online purchasing satisfaction

Views prior to purchase