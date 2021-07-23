UK Bathroom Accessories Market Report- Size and Forecast 2027 | Top Key Players –Dunelm, Home Bargains

UK Bathroom Accessories Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This UK Bathroom Accessories Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the UK Bathroom Accessories Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.
Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3956267
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Asda
B&M
Argos
Dunelm
Home Bargains
Wilko
Amazon
Tesco
IKEA
Homebase
United Kingdom (UK) Homewares – Bathroom Accessories, 2020-2025 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the Bathroom Accessories market (including forecasts of market size and growth up to 2025), the major players, the main trends, consumer attitudes and COVID-19 consumer research. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: market sizes and forecasts, retailer market shares, consumer data and outlook. The report focuses on the following sub-categories: bath/shower accessories, sink/toilet accessories, storage and bins and other accessories. Consumer data is based on our 2019 Bathroom Accessories survey and HRS Coronavirus Bathroom Accessories survey conducted in 2020. 2,000 nationally representative UK consumers were interviewed for both surveys.
The Bathroom Accessories market is predicted to grow over the next 5 years, with online set to hold a greater share of the market by 2025. General merchandisers will continue to hold the greatest proportion of the Bathroom Accessories market as consumers seek to trade down for small-ticket items from value players. Bathroom Storage & Bins will achieve the highest growth over the next two years as the trend of organisation and minimalism drives demand.
Scope of this Report-
– Covid-19 hinders Bathroom Accessories market due to reduced discretionary spend, store closures and declining housing transactions. However, the market is set to return to growth in 2021 as housing transactions recover and consumers return to physical stores and make impulse purchases
– The pandemic acted as a catalyst for online bathroom spend in 2020 and this trend will continue through to 2025
– Bathroom Accessories shoppers are price conscious and this impacts their retailer choice
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Discover what will drive growth in the Bathroom Accessories market out to 2025 to help form an effective growth strategy and target investment to high-performance categories
– Understand how consumer shopping habits are changing as a result of the pandemic
– Gain insight into retailer shares of the Bathroom Accessories market and understand the customer profile for each retailer
– Obtain a deeper understanding of how to engage Bathroom Accessories shoppers, helping you to draw in new customers
Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3956267
Table of Contents
KEY FINDINGS
Covid-19 knocks Bathroom Accessories market
Online will hold a greater proportion of the market by 2025
Instore remains the most popular channel during the pandemic
Bathroom Accessories’ shoppers are price conscious
THE MARKET
Overall sector size and growth
Sector size and growth: bath/shower accessories
Sector size and growth: sink/toilet accessories
Sector size and growth: storage & bins
Sector size and growth: other accessories
Category growth & size: 2020-2022
Online sales penetration
Channels of distribution
THE RETAILERS
Retailer market shares
Retailer profiles
THE CONSUMER
COVID-19 ANALYSIS
Penetration
Retailer usage
Drivers of retailer usage
Online shopping satisfaction
Reasons for avoiding stores
Opinions on COVID-19 and Bathroom Accessories
Channel usage when purchasing
Retailer usage
LONGER-TERM CONSUMER INSIGHT
Background
Overall Bathroom Accessories
Bath/Shower Accessories
Sink/Toilet Accessories
Storage & Bins
Other Accessories
Penetration by product
Opinions on Bathroom Accessories
Average spend by product subcategory
Research process
Purchase motivation
Retailer usage
Conversion rates
Drivers of retailer choice
Things retailers should improve on
Channel usage
Online fulfilment
Opinions on online purchasing
Online purchasing satisfaction
Views prior to purchase