Global Phenol Market Report- 2021 and Forecast to 2027 with different segments, Key players

Global Phenol Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Global Phenol Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Global Phenol Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Global Phenol capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from 14.21 mtpa in 2019 to 16.64 mtpa by 2024. More than 12 planned and announced Phenol plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and North America over the next five years. Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, Jiangsu Ruisheng New Material Technology Co Ltd and Ineos Ltd are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope of this Report-

– Global phenol capacity outlook by region

– Global phenol capacity outlook by country

– Phenol planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major phenol producers globally

– Global phenol capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global phenol capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned phenol plants globally

– Understand regional phenol supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global phenol industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of phenol capacity data

Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Introduction

2.1. What is This Report About?

2.2. Market Definition

3. GlobalPhenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

3.1. Global Phenol Industry, An Overview

3.2. Global PhenolIndustry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

3.3. Global Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

3.4. Global PhenolIndustry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

3.5. GlobalPhenolIndustry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

3.6. GlobalPhenolIndustry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019

3.7. Global PhenolCapacity Contribution by Region

3.8. Key Companies by Phenol Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2019

3.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Phenol Industry

3.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

3.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projectsby Top Countries

3.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

3.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

3.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects byCountries

4. Global Planned and AnnouncedPhenol Projects

5. Africa Phenol Industry

5.1. Africa Phenol Industry, An Overview

5.2. Africa Phenol Industry,Capacity by Countries, 2014-2024

5.3. Africa Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2014-2019

5.4. AfricaPhenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

5.5. AfricaPhenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019

5.6. Phenol Industry in South Africa

6. Asia Phenol Industry

7. Europe Phenol Industry

8. Former Soviet Union Phenol Industry

9. Middle East Phenol Industry

10. North America Phenol Industry

11. South America Phenol Industry

12. Appendix