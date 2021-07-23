UK Cooking and Baking Market Report- Size, Witness Highest Growth in near future by 2027

United Kingdom (UK) Cooking and Baking (Homewares) Market to 2025 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the Cooking & Baking market (including forecasts up to 2025), the major players, the main trends, consumer attitudes and COVID-19 consumer research. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: market sizes and forecasts, retailer market shares, consumer data and outlook. The report focuses on the following subcategories: pots & pans, ovenware, baking accessories, baking utensils, and bakeware. Consumer data is based on our 2020 UK Cooking & Baking survey of 2,000 consumers, and is nationally representative.

Cooking & Baking outperformed Kitchen & Dine in 2020, as consumers turned to cooking and especially baking while forced to spend much of their time at home during COVID-19. The cooking and baking trend which began during the start of the first UK lockdown made online usage particularly high for this category. All Cooking & Baking subcategories outperformed Kitchen & Dine, with Baking Accessories & Utensils and Bakeware even achieving growth.

Scope of this Report-

– The Cooking & Baking market benefited from consumers spending more time at home in 2020.

– The pandemic acted as a catalyst for online growth in the Cooking & Baking market. Online pureplays will continue to benefit from increased online purchasing in this category.

Cooking & Baking shoppers are price conscious and value convenience highly.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Discover what will drive growth in the Cooking & Baking market out to 2025 to help form an effective growth strategy and target investment to high-performance categories

– Understand how consumer shopping habits are changing as a result of COVID-19

– Obtain a deeper understanding of what drives retailer choice for Cooking & Baking purchases, helping you to draw in shoppers