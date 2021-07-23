UK Window Dressings Market Report- Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth | Dunelm, Hillarys, Curtains2Go

UK Window Dressings Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This UK Window Dressings Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the UK Window Dressings Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Dunelm
Hillarys
Curtains2Go
John Lewis
B&M
The Range
Next
B&Q
Argos
Wilko
Amazon
IKEA
ASDA
“United Kingdom (UK) Window Dressings (Homewares) Market to 2025” report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the Window Dressings market (including forecasts up to 2025), the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, market sizes and forecasts, retailer market shares, consumer data and outlook. The report focuses on the following sub-categories: readymade curtains, made to measure curtains, readymade blinds, made to measure blinds, shutters, nets and voiles, window dressings accessories. The consumer data is derived from consumer research undertaken over February 2021. 2,000 nationally representative UK consumers were interviewed for the survey.
The Window Dressings market underperformed the overall Homewares market in 2020. Made to measure curtains and blinds dragged down Window Dressings, but lockdowns did not prevent consumers from buying window dressings. Some spend transferred online, with online pureplays being the main beneficiary of this.
Scope of this Report-
– Made to measure curtains dragged down Window Dressings in 2020 as consumers preferred their readymade counterparts.
– Purchases were primarily for a new look rather than for replacement as shoppers were inspired to redecorate their homes.
– Window Dressings shoppers were unphased by brands, and instead prioritised price and quality.
– Lockdown restrictions drove online growth and benefited online pureplays in particular.
Table of Contents
KEY FINDINGS
Made to measure products drag down window dressings
Lockdowns did not prevent consumers from buying window dressings
Seeking a new look now the dominant purchasing motivation
Lockdown restrictions drive demand online
THE MARKET
Overall sector size and growth
Sector size and growth: readymade curtains
Sector size and growth: made to measure curtains
Sector size and growth: readymade blinds
Sector size and growth: made to measure blinds
Sector size and growth: shutters
Sector size and growth: nets and voiles
Sector size and growth: window dressings accessories
Category growth & size: 2020-2022
Online sales penetration
Channels of distribution
THE RETAILERS
Retailer market shares
Retailer profiles
THE CONSUMER
Overall penetration
Penetration by product
Lockdown purchases
Product details
Opinions on window dressings
Average spend by product subcategory
Research process
Purchase motivation
Retailer usage
Conversion rates
Retailer usage by demographic
Drivers of retailer choice
Things retailers should improve on
Channel usage
Online fulfilment
Online purchasing drivers
Opinions on online purchasing
Online purchasing satisfaction
Views prior to purchase
FURTHER DETAILS
Methodology