UK Window Dressings Market Report- Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth | Dunelm, Hillarys, Curtains2Go

UK Window Dressings Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This UK Window Dressings Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the UK Window Dressings Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Dunelm

Hillarys

Curtains2Go

John Lewis

B&M

The Range

Next

B&Q

Argos

Wilko

Amazon

IKEA

ASDA

“United Kingdom (UK) Window Dressings (Homewares) Market to 2025” report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the Window Dressings market (including forecasts up to 2025), the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, market sizes and forecasts, retailer market shares, consumer data and outlook. The report focuses on the following sub-categories: readymade curtains, made to measure curtains, readymade blinds, made to measure blinds, shutters, nets and voiles, window dressings accessories. The consumer data is derived from consumer research undertaken over February 2021. 2,000 nationally representative UK consumers were interviewed for the survey.

The Window Dressings market underperformed the overall Homewares market in 2020. Made to measure curtains and blinds dragged down Window Dressings, but lockdowns did not prevent consumers from buying window dressings. Some spend transferred online, with online pureplays being the main beneficiary of this.

Scope of this Report-

– Made to measure curtains dragged down Window Dressings in 2020 as consumers preferred their readymade counterparts.

– Purchases were primarily for a new look rather than for replacement as shoppers were inspired to redecorate their homes.

– Window Dressings shoppers were unphased by brands, and instead prioritised price and quality.

– Lockdown restrictions drove online growth and benefited online pureplays in particular.

Table of Contents

KEY FINDINGS

Made to measure products drag down window dressings

Lockdowns did not prevent consumers from buying window dressings

Seeking a new look now the dominant purchasing motivation

Lockdown restrictions drive demand online

THE MARKET

Overall sector size and growth

Sector size and growth: readymade curtains

Sector size and growth: made to measure curtains

Sector size and growth: readymade blinds

Sector size and growth: made to measure blinds

Sector size and growth: shutters

Sector size and growth: nets and voiles

Sector size and growth: window dressings accessories

Category growth & size: 2020-2022

Online sales penetration

Channels of distribution

THE RETAILERS

Retailer market shares

Retailer profiles

THE CONSUMER

Overall penetration

Penetration by product

Lockdown purchases

Product details

Opinions on window dressings

Average spend by product subcategory

Research process

Purchase motivation

Retailer usage

Conversion rates

Retailer usage by demographic

Drivers of retailer choice

Things retailers should improve on

Channel usage

Online fulfilment

Online purchasing drivers

Opinions on online purchasing

Online purchasing satisfaction

Views prior to purchase

FURTHER DETAILS

Methodology