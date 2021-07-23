Impact of COVID-19 on Uranium Mining Market Report-In-depth Analysis with Strong Application | State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom

Impact of COVID-19 on Uranium Mining Market Report provides historical and forecast data analysis on uranium production, production by country and prices. The report also includes an extensive demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global uranium industry. In addition, the report profiles major uranium producers, and information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.

Global production has been limited in recent years, mainly due to a sluggish uranium market, which was further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from early 2020. In 2020 global production of uranium fell by 9.2% to 49.7kt. The most significant declines were observed in Canada (43.9%) and Kazakhstan (14.6%) – globally, up to 60% of uranium originates from these two countries. In March 2020, Canadas Cigar Lake mine, which accounts for 12-13% of global production, was suspended in order to contain the outbreak, with the suspension in place until September 2020. It then later suspended operations again in mid-December 2020 because of the increasing risks posed by the pandemic, before reopening the mine in April 2021. In April 2020, Kazakhstan also reduced activities for nearly four months at all uranium mines across the country. The pandemic also caused restrictions at other locations, including Australia, Namibia and South Africa. Gradually, however, towards the end of the third quarter, restrictions began to phase out, with several companies resuming production activities, thus partially reducing the overall impact.

