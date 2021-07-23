Wound Care Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global Wound Care Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
The Wound Care market research for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 cannot be underestimated for the reason that it offers a real-time data on the target market; identifies customer problems and outlines the immediate competitors. The simplified document speaks about how company owners plan to keep up with the market trends.
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Key Highlights From The Report
The large proportion of surgical wounds segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers, and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period.
A diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound which occurs in most of the diabetic patient and is generally located on the bottom of the foot. Several patients who suffer from the ulcer require an amputation. The development of foot ulcers is preventable.
Increasing hospital admissions due to chronic and increased incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key market drivers for this end-user segment’s growth. Furthermore, extended hospital stays of diabetes patients in this end-user segment further increases the demand for advanced wound care products.
The market for the Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The regional growth can be accredited to India, Japan, and China owing to factors such as the growing advancements by prominent players in these countries and increased support from the government.
Key participants include Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Advanced Wound Care Products
Advanced Wound Dressings
Foam Dressings
Silicone Dressings
Non Silicone Dressings
Hydrocolloid Dressings
Film Dressings
Alginate Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Collagen Dressings
Hydrofiber Dressings
Wound Contact Layers
Antimicrobial Dressings
Superabsorbent Dressings
Wound Therapy Devices
Pressure Relief Devices
Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
Conventional NPWT Systems
Disposable NPWT Systems
Accessories
Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
Electrical Stimulation Devices
Other Therapy Devices
Active Wound Care Products
Biological Skin Substitutes
Human Donor Tissue-derived Products
Acellular Animal-derived Products
Biosynthetic Products
Topical Agents
Surgical Wound Care Products
Sutures
Staplers
Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues
Fibrin-based Sealants
Collagen-based Sealants
Synthetic Adhesives
Anti-infective Dressings
Traditional Wound Care Products
Medical Tapes
Dressings
Cleansing Agents
Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Leg Ulcers
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
Burns
Other Wounds
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Inpatient Settings
Outpatient Settings
Long-term Care Facilities
Home Care Settings
The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Wound Care industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Wound Care industry.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Wound Care Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations
4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material
4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Wound Care Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Wound Care Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Wound Care Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
