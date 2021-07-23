Sports Medicine Market Worldwide Share, Recent Trends, Business Overview, Application, Types, Future Growth and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The report segments the Sports Medicine market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

The latest market intelligence study on the Sports Medicine market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Sports Medicine market.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the market is expected to remain the highest growing segment during 2020-2027, at a CAGR 5.9% owing to increased initiatives taken for physical fitness by individual and funding provided by the government organizations.

Key participants include Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Body Reconstruction Products

Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

Assays Arthroscopy Devices

Implants

Prosthetic Devices

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery Products

Braces and Supports

Compression Clothing

Physiotherapy Equipment

Thermal Therapy

Electrostimulation

Other Therapies

Ultrasound Therapy

Laser Therapy

Accessories

Tapes

Disinfectants

Wraps

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Others

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Beverages Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital

Physiotherapy clinics

Rehabilitation centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Sports Medicine market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Sports Medicine market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Sports Medicine market growth worldwide?

