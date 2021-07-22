Digital Remittance Market: Western Union (WU) , Ria Financial Services , PayPal/Xoom , TransferWise , WorldRemit

Digital Remittance Market report provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, materials, limits, and advancements. It is a professional and comprehensive report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. All of these industry insights of the global market research report will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. Businesses can confidently rely on the information mentioned in this business report as it is derived only from valuable and genuine resources. The competitive landscape part of the Digital Remittance Market document provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Digital Remittance will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Digital Remittance market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 3804.9 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Digital Remittance market will register a 28.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10420 million by 2026.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

– Western Union (WU)

– Ria Financial Services

– PayPal/Xoom

– TransferWise

– WorldRemit

– MoneyGram

– Remitly

– Azimo

– TransferGo

– InstaReM

– TNG Wallet

– Toast Me

– OrbitRemit

– Smiles Mobile Remittance

– Avenues India Pvt Ltd

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Remittance market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– Banks Digital Remittance

– Digital Money Transfer Operators

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– Migrant Labor Workforce

– Study Abroad and Travel

– Small Businesses

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size 2016-2026

2.1.2 Digital Remittance Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2 Digital Remittance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Banks Digital Remittance

2.3 Digital Remittance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size CAGR by Type

2.3.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Digital Remittance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Migrant Labor Workforce

2.4.2 Study Abroad and Travel

2.4.3 Small Businesses

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Digital Remittance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size CAGR by Application

2.5.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

3 Digital Remittance Market Size by Players

3.1 Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Digital Remittance Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)

3.1.2 Global Digital Remittance Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)

3.2 Global Digital Remittance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Digital Remittance by Regions

4.1 Digital Remittance Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

4.2 Americas Digital Remittance Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.3 APAC Digital Remittance Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.4 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Digital Remittance Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Digital Remittance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Americas Digital Remittance Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Digital Remittance Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Digital Remittance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.3 APAC Digital Remittance Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Remittance by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.3 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance by Region (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.1 Global Digital Remittance Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.1 Global Digital Remittance Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Americas Digital Remittance Forecast

10.1.3 APAC Digital Remittance Forecast

10.1.4 Europe Digital Remittance Forecast

10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Forecast

10.2 Americas Digital Remittance Forecast by Countries (2021-2026)

10.2.1 United States Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.2.2 Canada Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.2.3 Mexico Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.2.4 Brazil Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.3 APAC Digital Remittance Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.1 China Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.3.2 Japan Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.3.3 Korea Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.3.4 Southeast Asia Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.3.5 India Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.3.6 Australia Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.4 Europe Digital Remittance Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Germany Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.4.2 France Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.4.3 UK Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.4.4 Italy Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.4.5 Russia Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5.1 Egypt Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.5.2 South Africa Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.5.3 Israel Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.5.4 Turkey Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.5.5 GCC Countries Digital Remittance Market Forecast

10.6 Global Digital Remittance Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

10.7 Global Digital Remittance Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

11 Key Players Analysis

