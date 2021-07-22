IoT Sensors Market: Bosch , Honeywell , NXP , Infineon , Analog Devices , Panasonic , InvenSense

An all-inclusive IoT Sensors Market report enriches with historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. The forecast, analysis, and estimations that are carried out in this report are all based upon the finest and well-established tools and techniques such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report also measures market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key developments in the market. Competitive intelligence covered in the IoT Sensors Market report is another very important aspect that assists businesses to thrive in the market.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of IoT Sensors will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global IoT Sensors market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 7988.2 million in 2020. Over the next five years the IoT Sensors market will register a 18.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15840 million by 2026.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– Bosch

– Honeywell

– NXP

– Infineon

– Analog Devices

– Panasonic

– InvenSense

– TI

– Silicon Laboratories

– ABB

– STMicroelectronics

– TE Connectivity

– Huagong Tech

– Sensirion

– Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments

– Vishay

– Hanwei Electronics

– Semtech

– Omron

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IoT Sensors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– Pressure Sensor

– Environmental Sensor

– Optical Sensor

– Chemical Sensor

– Motion Sensor

– Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Smart City

– Connected Industry

– Connected Building

– Connected Car

– Smart Energy

– Connected Health

– Smart Agriculture

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IoT Sensors Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 IoT Sensors Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 IoT Sensors Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pressure Sensor

2.2.2 Environmental Sensor

2.2.3 Optical Sensor

2.2.4 Chemical Sensor

2.2.5 Motion Sensor

2.2.6 Others

2.3 IoT Sensors Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global IoT Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global IoT Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global IoT Sensors Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 IoT Sensors Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smart City

2.4.2 Connected Industry

2.4.3 Connected Building

2.4.4 Connected Car

2.4.5 Smart Energy

2.4.6 Connected Health

2.4.7 Smart Agriculture

2.4.8 Others

2.5 IoT Sensors Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global IoT Sensors Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global IoT Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global IoT Sensors Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global IoT Sensors by Company

3.1 Global IoT Sensors Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global IoT Sensors Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global IoT Sensors Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global IoT Sensors Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global IoT Sensors Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global IoT Sensors Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global IoT Sensors Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers IoT Sensors Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers IoT Sensors Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players IoT Sensors Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 IoT Sensors by Region

4.1 Global IoT Sensors by Region

4.1.1 Global IoT Sensors Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global IoT Sensors Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas IoT Sensors Sales Growth

4.3 APAC IoT Sensors Sales Growth

4.4 Europe IoT Sensors Sales Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa IoT Sensors Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas IoT Sensors Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas IoT Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Americas IoT Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas IoT Sensors Sales by Type

5.3 Americas IoT Sensors Sales by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC IoT Sensors Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC IoT Sensors Sales by Region (2016-2021)

6.1.2 APAC IoT Sensors Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC IoT Sensors Sales by Type

6.3 APAC IoT Sensors Sales by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe IoT Sensors by Country

7.1.1 Europe IoT Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe IoT Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe IoT Sensors Sales by Type

7.3 Europe IoT Sensors Sales by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Sensors by Country

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Sensors Sales by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa IoT Sensors Sales by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Country

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 IoT Sensors Distributors

10.3 IoT Sensors Customer

11 Global IoT Sensors Market Forecast

11.1 Global IoT Sensors Forecast by Region

11.1.1 Global IoT Sensors Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.2.2 Global IoT Sensors Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.2 Americas Forecast by Country

11.3 APAC Forecast by Region

11.4 Europe Forecast by Country

11.5 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Country

11.6 Global IoT Sensors Forecast by Type

11.7 Global IoT Sensors Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

